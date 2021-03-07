Google replacing Google pay with less functional, entirely different app with same name, old service dead on April 5 (in US)

L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,684
Google wants that India money! Fortunately? I don’t have many friends/acquaintances still using Android. Most have gotten fed up with having to always tweak something and have all joined the Apple.

seriously though I get why Google’s making the changes, but it’s annoying, it would be one thing if they changed the app to remove the functions but transferred the accounts, but all new accounts too. That’s just bad management.
 
RPGWiZaRD

RPGWiZaRD

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 24, 2009
Messages
1,154
Seems like it's only a change for US, can't find any info here in Finland about this change yet. I've been using Google Pay since day one it was launched here and been very happy, well I only use it for NFC payments (rest of the functionality it offers I get better options by the bank's own apps). It's only Google Pay and Apple Pay which are supported as NFC smartphone payment options by banks here so hopefully the change doesn't come here.

I wonder what kind of consequences this gets as far as Wear OS and Google Pay goes, I was thinking going to smartwatch to make payments once the suitable smartwatch with Snapdragon 4100 and wireless charging arrives (the upcoming Motorola option looks like it could be offering that judged by rumors)
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,935
Silver lining in all of this for me - I used it sparingly, and discovered I had $400 sitting in my google pay account. So that's extra money for me and one less service to bother with.

Google is certainly trying hard to push users off of their platforms.

RPGWiZaRD yeah, seems to be a US-only change for now, but... keep watching the skies, I guess. I don't see how anyone would trust Google with anything important at this point - they've shown time and again that "because lots of people use it and it is very successful" is not a good enough reason for them to keep a service online.
 
