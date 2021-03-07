Google replacing Google pay with less functional, entirely different app with same name, old service dead on April 5 (in US)

Seems like it's only a change for US, can't find any info here in Finland about this change yet. I've been using Google Pay since day one it was launched here and been very happy, well I only use it for NFC payments (rest of the functionality it offers I get better options by the bank's own apps). It's only Google Pay and Apple Pay which are supported as NFC smartphone payment options by banks here so hopefully the change doesn't come here.



I wonder what kind of consequences this gets as far as Wear OS and Google Pay goes, I was thinking going to smartwatch to make payments once the suitable smartwatch with Snapdragon 4100 and wireless charging arrives (the upcoming Motorola option looks like it could be offering that judged by rumors)