They're keeping the front facing speakers, which I have to say I'm a big fan of and am really glad they are, so I'd say there has to be a bit of a chin there to accommodate that. I'll gladly accept that small amount of bezel for front facing speakers, as that has been one of the bigger attractions for me for my past two phones (One M8 and Nexus 6P) and current phone (Pixel 2 XL).



I'd definitely rather them keep the same no-notch design like the Pixel 3 there or current 2 XL, but as long as they implement it properly where it's not going to cut into landscape videos (like on the iPhone X) and hopfully give you the option to hide it like on the Oneplus 6, I can get over it quickly.



I wonder what the size of the Pixel 3 will be compared to the current 2 XL though; they look like they could be similar size in that render if the Pixel 3 XL is that much larger. It's hard to tell though without any measurements. I also hope they'll be able to source Samsung AMOLED panels for both phones this time, as I'm sure they learned their lesson with the POLED fiasco in the 2 XL (although they seem to be much better now - my 2 XL's display seems great to me).

Click to expand...