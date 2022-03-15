Good replacement for crossover-2795qhd?

Looking to upgrade my Korean 1440p monitor found here https://www.overclock.net/threads/o...ee-overclock-able-matte-1440p-ah-ips.1555354/
Would modern 1440p monitors offer any improved visuals or would I need to jump up to 4k for a noticeable difference? Any recommendations? I'm hoping to stay around $300 but don't mind spending a bit more if it's a good value.
I'm an old school low HZ gamer if that helps. 60, 75, 100, 120, 144, 240hz all feel the same to these old eyes lol.
Thanks for any input! I've looked over all the typical "best monitor for XXX" guides, but don't trust any of them to not be paid shills anymore.
