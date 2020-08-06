Gone but Not Forgotten: 3Dfx Interactive

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,878
gdonovan @trevormacro
"3Dfx pulled the trigger on a $186 million acquisition of graphics IP provider GigaPixel in March 2000 in an effort to help get products to market faster but it proved to be too little, too late.
Shortly after the first Voodoo4 products hit the market later that year, 3Dfx's creditors initiated bankruptcy proceedings. With few options, 3Dfx waved the white flag in December 2000 and sold most of its assets to Nvidia. Nearly 13 years later, 3Dfx's founders reunited for an oral history on the company hosted by the Computer History museum. It's an admittedly lengthy piece although if you've come this far, what's another two and a half hours?
And if you’re in the mood for a bit of retro gaming, you’ll be happy to learn that second-hand Voodoo-based video cards are readily available through outlets like eBay. They’re a bit more expensive than you likely would have guessed (nostalgia will cost you), but they’re up for grabs if you’re in the market."
https://www.techspot.com/article/2067-3dfx/
