3Dfx Rampage testing (2013)

Nice thread! Loved 3dfx myself.. those were the good old days were you could buy a graphics card and sit on it for 2 years before the need to upgrade!



I've had plenty of 3Dfx cards in my time and sold most of them in the original boxes a few years ago and then built some more old systems and snagged up the cards again hehe.. Voodoo2 12MB cards in SLI was awesome.



Sad thing is that i'm basicly being forced to sell off my old pc parts soon as I am testing stuff and getting it all together to see all that I have.. I try to tell her it aint worth much but she don't care.. If you can get $20 she will take it! :/





Makes you wonder what today would be like if 3Dfx was still kicking.. I bet they would be showing these other guys how to run multipal cards the right way!



Good luck finding that magical mb to run that rampage!



I do have a few older mbs but no idea off the top of my head.. Some need some new caps before they will run.