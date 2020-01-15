Godfall

Discussion started by Blade-Runner, Dec 13, 2019.

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner, Dec 13, 2019
    Armenius

    So... Darksiders + Diablo?
     
    Master_Pain

    Subbed
     
    T4rd

    I was thinking more like Transformers/Power Rangers + God of War, hah. Which I'm totally sold on if it's anything like that.
     
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner, Dec 13, 2019
    Comixbooks

    Holy nutz next gen right here hope it's better than Lords of Fallen. That area looks like it was straight out of Rifts first major city.
     
    Shoganai

    Looks sick.
     
    Armenius

    Shoganai

    giphy.gif?cid=19f5b51a0cbe745cbcb6205f0967fa2bf12557c391b58f0f&rid=giphy.gif
     
    Domingo

    It definitely has a new God of War vibe going on. I'll definitely snag the PC version if it's released roughly the same time as the PS5 version. If there are major delays, I'll likely just snag the console one.
     
