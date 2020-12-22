Go for the 5950x or risk waiting for 11900k?

Hi all,

Long time lurker, been a while since I posted here.



So I'm in a pretty good position now to get a new PC. My work will be financing about 90% of the cost. The issue is that I need to start ordering the components during the coming couple of weeks.

I need to finish ordering everything by late January early February at the latest, and so far I've only ordered a couple of 2TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe.



Since I already need to wait a bit for GPU restock, do you think it would be wise to wait and see how the 11900K performs against the 5950x and risk ordering early February, or just go for the 5950x?

Reading online, it looks like there's a consensus that Intel will have a hard time catching up to AMD this coming year, so I'm leaning towards going with AMD.



The PC will mostly be used for gaming, non-professional Blender projects and some work tasks that don't require any special hardware.



Thanks!