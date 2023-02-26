GIGABYTE RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G - Random Black Screen When Gaming

I got the GIGABYTE RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G back in November.



Everything seems ok but when I was playing Death Stranding a lot I'd randomly get back screens but only while in the menu.



Now I'm seeing the same randomly in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Again it's almost always when on the menu screen. I'd under clocked it to lower the fan noise but it's still happening even after putting everything back to default.



It's hard to Google or otherwise search for the issue as there was a known black screen issue with the 4090s that was fixed with a new firmware. I've installed the new firmware but I think the issue I'm having is unrelated.



Seems like maybe the card is having issues when the GPU powers down in menus when the main game is not running and pushing the GPU?