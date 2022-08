D-EJ915 said: Please don't misconstrue amazon's easy returns as customer service, they have 0 customer service at all and will completely blow you off for months for actual problems. They still haven't fixed their issue they created on my account since march. Click to expand...

I've been a customer 10+ years at both Newegg and Amazon. Amazon has proven time and time again they are the better retailer. Newegg screwed me twice on thousands of dollars, and I voted with my wallet. Newegg 15 years ago? Sure they had my money and even sent me cool t shirts on occasion randomly. Now? Absolute shell of a shit company. The return policy alone and the instant chat customer service makes Amazon my pick. If you buy first party directly from Amazon, you will not have any issue. At least I never have. I always buy new and direct from Amazon.