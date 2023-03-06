GeForce graphics driver bug may cause 10%+ CPU usage from NVIDIA Container

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,659
Both AMD and NVIDIA having severe bugs in drivers

"The easiest solution right now is to revert to the older driver 528.49 WHQL driver, or simply force close the Container or restart the PC. The root cause of the issue is unknown, however some users recommend removing a special DLL from the driver directory. Of course, we do not recommend tinkering with graphics driver files, but might be something worth trying:"

NVIDIA-driver-bug-solution.png


Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-acknowledges-10-cpu-usage-driver-bug-after-exiting-games
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top