Gauging interest in build-your-own case kits

I'm thinking about offering DIY PC case kits. A kit would include all of the material and hardware to build the frame of an ATX or microATX PC case (along with pedestals). The frame would consist of 15mm t-slot extrusions cut and pre-tapped for easy assembly. The case would be designed to accept a Lian Li replacement motherboard tray. If there's enough interest, I might also offer panels, doors, etc. Some incremental variation in the depth and/or height of the case would be offered. Here's what the basic frame of a traditional microATX tower would look like: {} Some extra extrusions would also be included in the kit for mounting storage and/or watercooling hardware. Note that a kit could be assembled with the PSU placed at the top or bottom and the motherboard tray oriented in either ATX or reverse-ATX orientation. Your thoughts and comments would be much appreciated! EDIT: I've decided to expand this idea to where these kits would be modular (see my posts, below).