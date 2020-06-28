games that were on your school computers

PC gamer posted this article about games that were hiding on your computers at school.

https://www.pcgamer.com/what-was-the-best-game-on-your-school-computers/

Fun little nostalgia trip. For me it was quake 2. The computers at my high school were nothing special even when they were new so we were a little limited. Q2 running software mode did the trick. Used to have LAN games over lunchtime.

The admin we had didn't really know how to do her job very well. By the time I graduated we had figured out how to bypass every roadblock she put in place. Tried to stop us from accessing control panel and file explorer, bypassed the internet blocker (go to hell Bess) and our hiding place for Q2 was in a shared network folder named 'common'. Only thing that was done to hide it was change quake2.exe to paint.exe. took them a couple years to find it and had to resort to extortion. One kid got busted so they threatened to suspend him for 2 weeks or he could show them where we hid it and take 2 days detention.

Good times that was.
 
Probably nobody will know this as this is a tech demo developed by someone locally, but every computer at school had to have it, at least the ones capable of running it. Soft body physics in 1997.


Apart from this the most common game was scorched earth. And we managed to sneak in doom a few times, even played some DM.
 
