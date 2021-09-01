Games are lagging with new setup, please help :(

I upgraded my PC recently, the specs are:
Motherboard: H510M S2H rev 1
GPU: GIGABYTE OC G1 GTX 1050 Ti 4GB
CPU: i3 10100f
RAM: 2 x Geil EVO Potenza 8GB DDR4 RAM 3200Mhz
PSU: MWE 650 White
and even in a game like Strongholds Warlords which is not heavy for these specs, I'm barely getting 40~50 FPS on low settings with 1360x768 resolution, and Battlefield V is completely unplayable it runs
on 10~30 FPS!!!
I have all of the motherboards drivers installed, the graphics driver is also up to date
I've tried reinstalling the graphics driver multiple times with DDU
I've switched my RAM's slot, unplugged and replugged my GPU, didn't fix it
tried reinstalling windows too
I'm actually so upset that I can't use the new setup properly, it's been 2 weeks now
does anybody know how to fix this? please help (((
BFV:
And this is the Hwinfo64 app running in the background while running BFV:
Strongholds Warlords: (Ultra settings with 1360x768 resolution)
