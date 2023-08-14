Gamers Nexus vs LinusTechTips: Smackdown

Hey getting hardware reviews just right. Never mind highly credible. Is insanely hard. As we all know there is no other reason for any of us to be hanging around the [H] forum other then we all respect good tech journalism when we see it.



Linus has always been a bit of a clown, but his douche bag status has grown with his own ego over the years. I don't know any real long time hardware nerds that take Linus or his channel(s) seriously at all.



GN has earned my respect over the years. I don't always agree with them when it comes to conclusions or hot takes, but their testing is always well done.



Linus and his employees are not even close to the same level. Their testing has always been suspect and almost every review for years there was always one slide of numbers where something made you raise an eyebrow. His takes almost always stupid. His pushing of products he is invested in... OR he is reviewing so he can get product for his own setups which is just gross. I'm sure most reviewers end up keeping a few things for their own use. But often the guy seems to request product that he does essentially an ad for then does a few more video's where he brags about using it at home. When he upgraded his house and built home theaters and all of a sudden was doing reviews of stereo equip, I vowed to never be so bored to click on one of his videos again. (I admit sometimes when I'm doing something else I would throw a linus vid on the second monitor. Not sure what I was thinking)



Anyway I hope Linus says something dumb to escalate the spat. I wish to be entertained. lol