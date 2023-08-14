Gamers Nexus vs LinusTechTips: Smackdown

GN calling out LTT calling out GN. A frilly fracas over journalistic integrity, malfeasance, and ultimately impotence.


View: https://youtu.be/FGW3TPytTjc

I listened to the WAN show this week and Linus seemed to address it pretty well; he essentially reprimanded the tech that blasted GN and Hardware Unboxed in that tech tour and apologized for it on the WAN show. But I guess GN took that as an invite to destroy him with a 45 min critique of his business and every misstep he could find in the last year or so.
 
Devil's advocate: a newspaper slandering or defaming someone on Page 1, then printing a "sorry just kidding, the writer has been let go" on Page 73 a few days later.. doesn't erase the damage or absolve them.

My 2c: this dust-up isn't fake or manufactured, however both parties benefit from this boost of adrenaline - GN and LTT can high-five while user discussions rage.
 
Indeed.. but what else should Linus have done? A full apology video and sent them money out of his wallet to help ease the pain?


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37SrQdIqKiU
 
scroll down,
view by newest post,
read
 
If Hard OCP was still doing reviews I wouldn't be surprised if they had tik tok shorts to keep the money coming in.
 
"why this product is shit!"
why this product is the shit!"
could have been simple and worked but its the time that it takes i guess...
 
Valid criticism and concern, which this video is, isn't drama. The LTT faithful are trying really hard to dismiss it as such, though.
 
Could be english being a second language a strange thing to be mutual exclusive, the more valid and concerning the higher the drama ?

as to be fake, I doubt it, could be good business at the end (this actual video as no monetization but I am sure any traffic to one video bring some waterfall views to the rest of the content), but I can imagine a lot of resentment build up for that amount of success, the amount of resource spent they have to compete with, with some we would do so much better content with the millions dollars, to be said that they reuse old benchmark data in comparison instead of everything being up to date games-drivers could create a genuine response from a build up of stuff they noted over time and wanted to say and now found a reason too.

movie critics hated that movies critics received free movie ticket, interviewed talents or access to behind the scene visit (could not imagine premiere invitation with some right to tweet but not too publish a review or critics respecting studio embargo), imagine the build-up resentment when Intel invite you to visit their fabs and that you continue to review their product after that, which is almost the norm now.

As long critism-concern how people making video about toys can be dramatic, it is obviously just a show their video and their criticism for 99% watching.
 
Without watching any of the supposed (non?)drama ...

ltt's "shiny new toy" videos systematically show how they're going to play with expensive products, most likely given to them by a sponsor.

gn's "shiny new toy" videos more often than not show a piece of new measuring equipment they're going to use to improve their reviews, paid for by viewer donations/purchases and ad revenues.

Guess who's got my sympathies.
 
I've had issues with Linus Tech Tips inaccuracy for reviews many times, so I can imagine Gamers Nexus finding a lot of them. They even admitted that they screwed up the Apple Toolkit reviews because they didn't know that on M2 Max it ran like crap.
 
This is tongue-in-cheek, but the tech Canucks are probably still holding a grudge about ATi and Adlib :p
 
The Billet Labs snubbing by LLT is textbook unfair treatment, unprofessional and unfortunate for both parties involved. That video was cringe in all the wrong ways.

Also LTT Noctua bias has been a thing for a while. It never rubbed me wrong because Noctua legit makes great products. But a lot of parading of Noctua products by Linus as the end all be all just comes off as silly and unprofessional. At this point it's a meme when Linus pulls out a Noctua product for a random build. He stuffs Noctua fans into almost every 1U server rack they get their hands on.

LTT is my go-to for entertainment and I do not go there for unbiased or even accuracy because I have enough brain cells to know that those things are not and have never been their priority. They pump out content like no other, but therein is the tradeoff vs quality.

Linus has stated on many occasions that his mission (lifelong or otherwise) is to make websites like userbenchmark.com irrelevant. That's a pretty low bar, indeed. Wanting to be the Pied Piper for tech lemmings sounds lunatic. Maybe that's what the 'L' in LTT really stands for?

LMG can't get their new CEO in play fast enough, imo.
 
Hey getting hardware reviews just right. Never mind highly credible. Is insanely hard. As we all know there is no other reason for any of us to be hanging around the [H] forum other then we all respect good tech journalism when we see it.

Linus has always been a bit of a clown, but his douche bag status has grown with his own ego over the years. I don't know any real long time hardware nerds that take Linus or his channel(s) seriously at all.

GN has earned my respect over the years. I don't always agree with them when it comes to conclusions or hot takes, but their testing is always well done.

Linus and his employees are not even close to the same level. Their testing has always been suspect and almost every review for years there was always one slide of numbers where something made you raise an eyebrow. His takes almost always stupid. His pushing of products he is invested in... OR he is reviewing so he can get product for his own setups which is just gross. I'm sure most reviewers end up keeping a few things for their own use. But often the guy seems to request product that he does essentially an ad for then does a few more video's where he brags about using it at home. When he upgraded his house and built home theaters and all of a sudden was doing reviews of stereo equip, I vowed to never be so bored to click on one of his videos again. (I admit sometimes when I'm doing something else I would throw a linus vid on the second monitor. Not sure what I was thinking)

Anyway I hope Linus says something dumb to escalate the spat. I wish to be entertained. lol
 
This wont change this. Bottom line is all that matters. Unless this stuff really starts hurting the mo ey flow, stuff will keep going.

This wont hurt LTT because GN is not the market of the majority of lTTs viewers. Most them would never sit through a GN video nor care if the data on screen is wrong.
 
TL;DR: Linus self-imposed schedule of 20+ videos a week across multiple channels limits the time his team has to edit--and, much more importantly, although Steve doesn't say this in so many words--to QA the videos. Steve identified a bunch of, honestly, stupid mistakes that were hastily and/or poorly corrected, from a text label that says "this processor has 4MB of L2 cache" when it has 3, and then someone mentions the 3MB of cache, to FPS results on a graph that are wildly out of line with the performance of the same GPU in a previous video. You could let it go if it didn't happen very often, but it seems to be happening more so lately. I've seen some of the recent videos Steve mentions, where someone will say something wrong (e.g. ,"we're using a 4060"), and all they do is slap a text box over the video with "* 4060 Ti"). One video had two different corrections like that in the space of about a minute.

The more worrying stuff is the one bashing a video card waterblock that they put on the wrong model of card, and then auctioning off the waterblock, when the vendor wanted it back, as it was a prototype (it wasn't clear to me if they asked for it back before or after it was auctioned, which impacts the severity of the action.

It's a long video (48 minutes!) but it's worth watching. It purports to be constructive criticism, not bitch-slapping for clicks. You'd have to form your own opinion on that, though.
 
There are several instances where the answer is "delist the video and put up a corrected one, instead of an in-place replacement."
 
Heh, regarding Noctua fans I think he used them on that custom house water loop deal. They did the whole room water cooling loop with the water reservoir in the bathtub if I remember right. Then puts the radiator on the roof with a bunch of Noctua fans on it. Somehow I dont think those fans are weather proof.

I've not watched Tech Jesus' video yet but it isn't hard to question LTT's work on testing stuff in the past 5 or so years. I guess GN won't be going to the LTT convention they have each year now.
 
Not "demonitized," but instead purposefully refraining from monetization.

Nothing stops that from also intending to create more goodwill that might enhance monetization gains on other videos...
 
