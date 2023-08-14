Gamers Nexus vs LinusTechTips: Smackdown

GN calling out LTT calling out GN. A frilly fracas over journalistic integrity, malfeasance, and ultimately impotence.
[H]ardOCP:
[H]ardOCP:
If you actually watch the video, the criticism is VERY spot on.Probably manufactured outrage.
Nothing drives views and monetization like social media fights.
I'm just here to watch you guys fight. popcorn.gif
Devil's advocate: a newspaper slandering or defaming someone on Page 1, then printing a "sorry just kidding, the writer has been let go" on Page 73 a few days later.. doesn't erase the damage or absolve them.I listened to the WAN show this week and Linus seemed to address it pretty well; he essentially reprimanded the tech that blasted GN and Hardware Unboxed in that tech tour and apologized for it on the WAN show. But I guess GN took that as an invite to destroy him with a 45 min critique of his business and every misstep he could find in the last year or so.
You mean you miss HardOCP in its prime.I plan on watching it, but not during work hours.
That's one of my biggest gripes about everything being on youtube these days.
I miss written content.
Don't we all...You mean you miss HardOCP in its prime.
Indeed.. but what else should Linus have done? A full apology video and sent them money out of his wallet to help ease the pain?Devil's advocate: a newspaper slandering or defaming someone on Page 1, then printing a "sorry just kidding, the writer has been let go" on Page 73 a few days later.. doesn't erase the damage or absolve them.
My 2cents: this dust-up isn't fake or manufactured, however both parties will benefit.
I miss written content.
scroll down,too many people have short attention spans and only skip to the Conclusions part of a written or YouTube review...so in the end I think video reviews are better in that it probably keeps the ADD tech crowd a bit more engaged
If Hard OCP was still doing reviews I wouldn't be surprised if they had tik tok shorts to keep the money coming in.too many people have short attention spans and only skip to the Conclusions part of a written or YouTube review...so in the end I think video reviews are better in that it probably keeps the ADD tech crowd a bit more engaged
"why this product is shit!"If Hard OCP was still doing reviews I wouldn't be surprised if they had tik tok shorts to keep the money coming in.
GN calling out LTT calling out GN. This is some frilly fracas.
Ugh...... If I wanted drama, or wanted to listen to windy bastards, I'd look into the D4 or Baldur's threads.
Valid criticism and concern, which this video is, isn't drama. The LTT faithful are trying really hard to dismiss it as such, though.View attachment 590321
tuber drama...
That, or they require presenters who seemingly have a combination of ADHD, cocaine, meth, and ecstasytoo many people have short attention spans and only skip to the Conclusions part of a written or YouTube review...so in the end I think video reviews are better in that it probably keeps the ADD tech crowd a bit more engaged
Could be english being a second language a strange thing to be mutual exclusive, the more valid and concerning the higher the drama ?Valid criticism and concern, which this video is, isn't drama. The LTT faithful are trying really hard to dismiss it as such, though.
Valid criticism and concern, which this video is, isn't drama. The LTT faithful are trying really hard to dismiss it as such, though.
This is tongue-in-cheek, but the tech Canucks are probably still holding a grudge about ATi and AdlibValid criticism and concern, which this video is, isn't drama. The LTT faithful are trying really hard to dismiss it as such, though.
LMG can't get their new CEO in play fast enough, imo.
....and you'd know the video is demonetized.
TL;DR: Linus self-imposed schedule of 20+ videos a week across multiple channels limits the time his team has to edit--and, much more importantly, although Steve doesn't say this in so many words--to QA the videos. Steve identified a bunch of, honestly, stupid mistakes that were hastily and/or poorly corrected, from a text label that says "this processor has 4MB of L2 cache" when it has 3, and then someone mentions the 3MB of cache, to FPS results on a graph that are wildly out of line with the performance of the same GPU in a previous video. You could let it go if it didn't happen very often, but it seems to be happening more so lately. I've seen some of the recent videos Steve mentions, where someone will say something wrong (e.g. ,"we're using a 4060"), and all they do is slap a text box over the video with "* 4060 Ti"). One video had two different corrections like that in the space of about a minute.I plan on watching it, but not during work hours.
There are several instances where the answer is "delist the video and put up a corrected one, instead of an in-place replacement."Indeed.. but what else should Linus have done? A full apology video and sent them money out of his wallet to help ease the pain?
The Billet Labs snubbing by LLT is textbook unfair treatment, unprofessional and unfortunate for both parties involved. That video was cringe in all the wrong ways.
Also LTT Noctua bias has been a thing for a while. It never rubbed me wrong because Noctua legit makes great products. But a lot of parading of Noctua products by Linus as the end all be all just comes off as silly and unprofessional. At this point it's a meme when Linus pulls out a Noctua product for a random build. He stuffs Noctua fans into almost every 1U server rack they get their hands on.
LLT is my go-to for entertainment and I do not go there for unbiased or even accuracy because I have enough brain cells to know that those things are not and have never been their priority. They pump out content like no other, but therein is the tradeoff vs quality.
Linus has stated on many occasions that his mission (lifelong or otherwise) is to make websites like userbenchmark.com irrelevant. That's a pretty low bar, indeed. Wanting to be the Pied Piper for tech lemmings sounds lunatic. Maybe that's what the 'L' in LTT really stands for?
LMG can't get their new CEO in play fast enough, imo.
Not "demonitized," but instead purposefully refraining from monetization.....and you'd know the video is demonetized.
