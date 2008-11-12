Gamers! I pushed my LCD monitor to 84hz refresh rate!

HOLY CRAP!
This is the monitor that I have : LG Flatron L227WTG
http://www.bestbuy.com/site/olspage...&ref=06&loc=01&ci_src=14110944&ci_sku=8739118
I bought this monitor after reading the review on this particular monitor on the Anandtech LCD thread. There was supposedly no output/input lag and since I'm a very avid FPS gamer, this was the choice for me.
The thing that really made me frown though was the issue of refresh rates. I was very much happy with my old CRT @ 144hz until it finally gave its last breath. I got this LCD (finally no more back pain to/from LANS) and thought that I would be able to push at least 75 hz on native (1680 x 1050), unfortunately, that was not the case.
So I did a lot of googling, and found this lil mod that you could do to your DVI -> VGA adapter. Apparently you can bypass the EDID, the hard data that is stored on your monitor that contains fixed information on resolutions and timings, to set your monitor to any resolution you want! I warn you that this is probably not the safest thing to do for your LCD panel ( could probably cause some long term damage ) but I was able to push my monitor to 84hz on 1440 x 900 ( yes, I know, a lil far from native but good enough for me and much more rewarding in terms of gaming).
I figured this might be helpful information for hardcore FPS gamers who are constantly worried about the transition from CRT to LCD, this monitor continues to impress me, no input/output lag and a refresh rate that I've never could have imagined.
Hopefully someone can tell me or help me verify my claim, and hopefully the LCD is not skipping frames (doesn't feel like it) but it definitely feels/looks much smoother than 75hz.
DVI -> VGA EDID Bypass Mod:
http://www.overclock.net/faqs/47971-how-set-whatever-res-i-want.html
Discuss....?
This is the monitor that I have : LG Flatron L227WTG
http://www.bestbuy.com/site/olspage...&ref=06&loc=01&ci_src=14110944&ci_sku=8739118
I bought this monitor after reading the review on this particular monitor on the Anandtech LCD thread. There was supposedly no output/input lag and since I'm a very avid FPS gamer, this was the choice for me.
The thing that really made me frown though was the issue of refresh rates. I was very much happy with my old CRT @ 144hz until it finally gave its last breath. I got this LCD (finally no more back pain to/from LANS) and thought that I would be able to push at least 75 hz on native (1680 x 1050), unfortunately, that was not the case.
So I did a lot of googling, and found this lil mod that you could do to your DVI -> VGA adapter. Apparently you can bypass the EDID, the hard data that is stored on your monitor that contains fixed information on resolutions and timings, to set your monitor to any resolution you want! I warn you that this is probably not the safest thing to do for your LCD panel ( could probably cause some long term damage ) but I was able to push my monitor to 84hz on 1440 x 900 ( yes, I know, a lil far from native but good enough for me and much more rewarding in terms of gaming).
I figured this might be helpful information for hardcore FPS gamers who are constantly worried about the transition from CRT to LCD, this monitor continues to impress me, no input/output lag and a refresh rate that I've never could have imagined.
Hopefully someone can tell me or help me verify my claim, and hopefully the LCD is not skipping frames (doesn't feel like it) but it definitely feels/looks much smoother than 75hz.
DVI -> VGA EDID Bypass Mod:
http://www.overclock.net/faqs/47971-how-set-whatever-res-i-want.html
Discuss....?