Gamers! I pushed my LCD monitor to 84hz refresh rate!

I'm about to break it down for you guys something that needs to be done!A Cathode Ray Tube is nothing more than a vacuum tube with a anode and a cathode. it just has the anode and cathode in diffrent places and also has a phospher on one end. What happens is there is an amplifier and a highvoltage (flyback transformer) inside.To make things simple(which will put me on the verge of being told where im wrong at) I'm going to explain how it displays the image. The signal wheather it is vga,dvi, bnc,analog are digital. will be sent to the amplifier where it will be amplified split and proccesed then sent to the flyback transformer for control and sent thru the electron gun. the electron gun is a single point that electrons fire off of and fly thru a vacuum(so that there isn't any ions to abosrb it) before hitting a particuler phosphor at one period of time. which depends on what frequency the aperture grill is at and what frequency the electron hit it among other things is at. when the electron hits the certain phospher depending on what quantim state and how big the forbidden gap is and at what certain threshold frequency the electorns have when it strickes the phosphor a photon is released toward the oppsite side of the screen spinning into the atomsphere before hitting your corronas cinching the hell out of them. Since the electron gun can only point to a certain group of phospurs (depending on screen res)at a certain time then it has to strobe back and fourth by the use of finely tuned electromagnetics that are used to push and pull the stream of electons.there are those that are used to move it up and down and there are those that are used to move it back and fourth.I can't throughtly explain this without saying a certain res. let's use 800by600 once the gun has moved down 800 time from the top left of the screen and over 600 times and come back to the very top left then it has completed one cycle are hz. phosphors have the tendancy to want to decay from there orginal state from when the electron stream hit it. they tend to go back down to there natrual state below the photoelectron threshold. usually by the time the electron gun is at the bottom of the screen the top of the screen is already 70 percent decayed. to compensate we can turn up the refresh rate! higher refresh rate mean phosphors are more stable on a particular color. It also means that it will update from the video card for a smoother image. a crt can change frames midways between with a smooth transition from on frame to the next this is why we can apprecaite those extra headshots. from a crt at 100 hz. This is not vsync this that is where the videocard starts drawing a certain frame before the last one is finished. this happens on a much faster rate. this is when the electron gun is halfway down and the video has no vsync problems and changes midway to which the electron gun draws a portion of the frame and then starts drawing the last poriton of the frame. (to complicated to explain) just dont aregue that its vysnc its not. vsync can happen in thru 3-4 frames whereas this happens are transistions i must say wihtin 1 hz of the 60 hz (are whatever you have defaluted) this is that flicker you see.if you turn up your resolution then its harder for the deflectors to push and pull your electron stream steady at a higher resolution thus you have to turn it down so there is no blurring! are use more of everything electornics wise like the fw900 and have hellacious back problems.The reason that crts produce more accuate colors is because the phosphor creates the photon. unlike an lcd which blocks them. when you turn up your referesh rate you have less flicker which hurts your eyes you get exaclty at one time what yoru video card is produceing (depending on your connection lag).also you can take certain pins off of your cable nothing new and be able to run in resolution your video card can handle althought you may bring your crt down to as little as 9 hz not very good for your monitor i assure you. yes we have had high definiton on crt's for years and even more so than your 720p 1080p stuff.An lcd works diffrently.duh!!!lcds work by haveing a back light that can be dynamic are static. they work on the process of deflecting light. every particlular color within humans can see has a particulare frequncey(and those we cant't see) what we do to make things simple wiht an lcd is uses a crystal to oscillate back and fourth to counteract the color. depending on what frequency its oscillating at depends on what color the white backlight is comeing thru and changeing to . the crystal is at it's fastest when ever it is showing black (i think it may be white but the process and the point are still the same.so when its osiclating the fastest its using the most power. which is the blackest the montour can get. crystal have a transition time between oscillations. this we refer to as milliseconds 2 for tn 6 and above s-ips are whatever doesn't matter. unlike a crt which can group a particluar finite number of phosphors into whatever resolution it wants a lcd cannot. it has a certain number of crystals with transistors for variable voltages depening on if the transistor is off are fully saturated depends on the frequency at which the crystal is osccilating. this boys and girls is what we call a pixel. there are number of them on things we call panels. lcd's are crippled by the fact that we can't change but from one resolution. but they do have scaler chips but cause a whole lotta of aliasing. and a whole lotta input lag. to get to the point. when hooked up in dvi to make things simpler each pixel is driven buy a certain bit directly from the video card. crystals are a piezoelectric therefore they vibrate when current is flowing. although current is flowing electrons travel at like 1 mile per year literally current flows near the speed of light. the electron itself is what make the crystal vibrate but the rate of the current is what causes it to oscilate at a certian frequency along with the thickness of the crystal cut. on an lcd the entire screen is updated at 1 frame at time 60 times per second. 60 hz. so there fore you have 60 frames per second wheather your video card is runnin at 30fps are 80 fps. if your running at 30 then every 2fps second the screen shows the same frame. just becasue the screen is updated at 60hz doesnt mean the crystals themselves have to be. lets take a 60 fps on an lcd where the crystal wihtin each pixel takes 45 ms to transiton. lets say that the crystal is oscilating at a certain frequncy and the screen updates. all at once the pixels start changeing to to the new colors for the new frame.1 time they almost get there but the frame changes again then they start oscialting towared a new color 2 times but nope they can't get there in time. then it happens again 3rd time but to no avail it can't get there in time.so you have an lcd at 60 hz that the crystals are slow to transition from one color to the next and they just cant get there. and we have a blurry as hell screen.lets take a video card produceing a frame at 80 fps every certain ms and running at 60 hz on a crt the screen would flicker and the crt would allow you to push 80 fps at 60 hz it would just flicker. an lcd would not it is limited by the 60hz cap and because 1 frame is one hz 60 hz per second so it frame skips.also during that time the crystals are oscillaing at say 2 ms. the crystals themselves can transition 4-6 times within each frame on gray2gray and 1-2 time on black to white. let say that we had a solid 2ms on every color. and 10ms frame and a 60 hz signal. you could change 5 times wihting that 10ms frame theroticly.and not have any blurrying. but the crystals are limited to 60 hz input. lets say we were to up the screen to 120 hz. what would happen unde these conditions. it would take the cap off of the crystals and they wouldn't be waiting for a signal at 60 hz to tell them to change color they would change at a faster rate. maybe not at 120 hz but maybe somewhere around equal to a crt 72 -80 hz. and if you were to overdrive them even more than the manufacturers are doing now you could acheive even closer to a 120hz screen.you silly consumers a 60 hz signal has nothign to do with the rate at which a crystal can osciallate. they don't wont to change them as of yet its marketing. all they would have to do would be to change the the thickness of the crystal being cut. simple as that. have you ever noticed that the 120 hz screens are snappy then slow snappy then slow. with all kinds of problems. the pixels themseves can do 120 hz hell thats easy a crystal in a soundcard oscillates from 20 to 20,000 hz doesn't it are correct me if im wrong please do! they are snappy because the signal is 60 hz and they are produceing 120 hz off of this signal.how canyou double your fps without a scaler chip? if there isn't something driving it directly. the scaler chips used in todays monitors are exacly what is keeping us from hitting 120 hz. screens. you think becasue you can see the pixel(screendoor effect) that it limited to 60 hz no way. that is so freaking slow. what you need is a montor with a good scaleing chip. i have the l227wtg-pf and you wouldn't tear it from my cold dead hands.BECAUSE I WORK AT FREDS INC MAKEING 800 DOLLARS A MONTH AND IT TOOK ME 3 YEARS TO SAVE UP FOR THIS PUPPY.ok so yes you can have your monitor go faster than 60 hz its that manufactures need to produce monitors without scaler chips and the chips need to be manufactured in the video cards. yes my monitor can do 75 hz and i have no frame skipping. have you ever noticed that the image gets smoother whenever you have a lower response time no matter if its set at 60 hz are not. well once you get down to around 2 ms it can't go any faster then 60 hz thats why we are stuck with no progress below 2 ms response time we are waiting for scaler chips that can go faster than 60 hz maybe 120 hz scaler chip and we can go to 1 ms . so you guys and gals who have monitors at 6 ms don't even attempt to go past 60 hz you are no where near the 2 ms border. you won't notice a diffrence! but for you guys who are lucky enought to have an l227wtg-pf like me who are proud of it. then we can enjoy 1:1 pixel mapping at all resoultions no yellow tinged whites and with a 2 ms response time. by the way modern panels that are tn within the last 2 years are way better than they were years ago. and even thought it has a viewing angle like all tn's its ability to give me clear games and deep vivid colors is far superior to me than an h-ips that is cap limited at around 50 hz. when you pull those pins out it lets your scaler chip and edid not no what you are doing therfore allowing you to take advantage of your pixels repsonse time not your fps cap you can have up to 5 transitions wihtn 1frame on an lcd but teh scaler chip and firmware frame cut it.I understand 1 frame is like 17 ms so thretocly a 2ms crystal can change 8 times within each fram with this limit if all colors had the same transition time. at 60 hz 60 x 17 equals 1020 so if you were to divide this by a 2 ms crystal then you would get 510 transitions if we didn't have a cap on a crystal. at 1 frame but since they are all updated at once we have some crystals already finished transitioning and others not. depending if the scaler chip were programed to allow indiviual pixels to change instead of as a whole would make a big diffrence. this is why we have fps cap at 60hz and why people changeing to 75 hz are getting better results. if the scaler lets the signal bypass to the pixels then you get a smoother picture if it doesn't then your just pumping 75 hz to a scaler that brings it down to 60 hz and skips luckly my monitor doesn't and allows it to pass! people who have to high response time can't take advantage. and for those people who have tried it on there monitors using dvi try switching back to vga to see if you can get a smoother image i can on both dvi and vga but some can only on vga