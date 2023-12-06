Galax announces a single slot 4060TI

https://videocardz.com/newz/galax-introduces-the-first-single-slot-geforce-rtx-40-gpu
How long has it been since we've seen a single-slot GPU?
It will probably be stupid expensive though
probably the last time a 128bit memory bus was considered acceptable on a gaming gpu. 7600GT anyone?
