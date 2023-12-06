Galax announces a single slot 4060TI

Tpp by mm of 15, single slot, 16GB of vram, 4060TI is about to get banned to be sold in China.

Lakados said:
How long has it been since we've seen a single-slot GPU?
early 2022 maybe, AMD Radeon RX 6400 maybe for non pro GPU ?

3813-front.jpg
 
