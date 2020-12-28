Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,455
"The key was to improve the Internal Transport Barrier that helps with plasma confinement and stability.
There’s a lot of work left. KSTAR’s ultimate goal is to run non-stop for five minutes at the extreme temperature by 2025. The breakthrough is an important step in that direction, though, and could prove vital if fusion reactors are to become a practical reality. That, in turn, could help the planet by further reducing the dependence on coal and other CO2-heavy energy sources."
https://www.engadget.com/kstar-fusion-device-sets-record-210817623.html
There’s a lot of work left. KSTAR’s ultimate goal is to run non-stop for five minutes at the extreme temperature by 2025. The breakthrough is an important step in that direction, though, and could prove vital if fusion reactors are to become a practical reality. That, in turn, could help the planet by further reducing the dependence on coal and other CO2-heavy energy sources."
https://www.engadget.com/kstar-fusion-device-sets-record-210817623.html