FS Total Warhammer 3 Code, Asus G14 RTX 3060 laptop

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,097
Total Warhammer code that came with an intel cpu I purchased.
$10 PayPal friends and family.

Asus G14 ryzen 7 RTX 3060 laptop.
purchased from best buy this week. I am within my return window but figured I’d see if anyone wanted to buy this awesome laptop at a far better price than Best Buy. Not a scratch. In the box with charger.
Specs are in the pic.
$800 plus shipping.
My heat is 224-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
.
PayPal friends and family accepted

If you have any questions just lmk.
 

  • 0AE5378A-395D-4FD9-BAA0-01ACD8650E35.jpeg
    0AE5378A-395D-4FD9-BAA0-01ACD8650E35.jpeg
    547.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 38914F65-A603-4289-AFE7-54ABB34E7D9F.jpeg
    38914F65-A603-4289-AFE7-54ABB34E7D9F.jpeg
    263.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 0248FB3E-2E2B-4DCF-A3CE-8196FA949317.jpeg
    0248FB3E-2E2B-4DCF-A3CE-8196FA949317.jpeg
    335.8 KB · Views: 0
My budget always keeps me one generation back. If this was $600.00 I would jump on it just for the small lead in most games over the 4070TI.
Free Bump for looking and drooling.
 
