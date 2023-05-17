FS EVGA RTX 3080ti ftw3

B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,114
Selling my mint condition EVGA RTX 3080ti ftw3. One of the few that hasn’t been mined on. Still has 631 days of warranty remaining as of 7/8/23.
$560 plus half of shipping.


My heat is 224-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
.
PayPal friends and family accepted
Lower 48 only
If you have any questions just lmk.
 

Attachments

  • CEF53F85-8592-41BF-BCD3-809EE05CCF53.jpeg
    CEF53F85-8592-41BF-BCD3-809EE05CCF53.jpeg
    307.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 8FC5B5E5-6118-41BF-B404-1FF531E1C9BD.jpeg
    8FC5B5E5-6118-41BF-B404-1FF531E1C9BD.jpeg
    246.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 7267E87A-95DF-411A-B829-8017A13CF81A.jpeg
    7267E87A-95DF-411A-B829-8017A13CF81A.jpeg
    339 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
My budget always keeps me one generation back. If this was $600.00 I would jump on it just for the small lead in most games over the 4070TI.
Free Bump for looking and drooling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top