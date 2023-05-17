FS EVGA RTX 3080ti ftw3

Selling my mint condition EVGA RTX 3080ti ftw3. One of the few that hasn’t been mined on. Still has 631 days of warranty remaining as of 7/8/23.
$560 plus half of shipping.
My heat is 224-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
.
PayPal friends and family accepted
Lower 48 only
If you have any questions just lmk.
$560 plus half of shipping.
My heat is 224-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
.
PayPal friends and family accepted
Lower 48 only
If you have any questions just lmk.
Attachments
Last edited: