FS/T: Any Interest in BNIB X3 440 + Gigabyte AM3 mATX?

So I was going through old boxes and found a combo I picked up from Fry's (RIP) at some point. Never opened, still with the receipt, actually - though after like 12-13 years, it's totally faded/unreadable. I'm guessing $20-30 to ship, so let's say $60 shipped OBO, to have a price. Interested in large-ish HDDs/SSDs for trades.
Some links:
Newegg mobo link
Gigabyte mobo link
Newegg CPU link
Goes up to DDR2-1200, says Gigabyte. And I think some of the X3s were able to "unlock" the 4th core. DDR2-1066 2x2GB can be had for $25-35 (it will take 2x4GB, but 4GB DIMMs looked expensive - probably overkill for this CPU). I considered using this for a NAS, since it's mATX, but I figured I'd see if anyone here had any interest first.
[Heat]
-bZj
