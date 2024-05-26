FS/T: Any Interest in BNIB X3 440 + Gigabyte AM3 mATX?

So I was going through old boxes and found a combo I picked up from Fry's (RIP) at some point. Never opened, still with the receipt, actually - though after like 12-13 years, it's totally faded/unreadable. I'm guessing $20-30 to ship, so let's say $60 shipped OBO, to have a price. Interested in large-ish HDDs/SSDs for trades.

Some links:
Newegg mobo link
Gigabyte mobo link
Newegg CPU link

Goes up to DDR2-1200, says Gigabyte. And I think some of the X3s were able to "unlock" the 4th core. DDR2-1066 2x2GB can be had for $25-35 (it will take 2x4GB, but 4GB DIMMs looked expensive - probably overkill for this CPU). I considered using this for a NAS, since it's mATX, but I figured I'd see if anyone here had any interest first.

Might be able to get away with unbuffered ecc memory on this board, would let you get 2x8gb/16gb in there. A couple sticks on eBay right now for ~$11/ea.
 
El bumpo.

I'd offer it with an Antec Sonata II + 500w SmartPower PSU, but the weight would go up noticeably for such a throwback system.... I actually have a pair of 10K IBM drives, and an ATi HD4850. SuperClassic set-up!

Anyway... offers?

Once more before it goes to either Goodwill or I build an unnecessary throwback system....

Goodwill will just toss this in the garbage. +1 for building an unnecessary system.

If I had the money to pick this up I would.
 
Yeah, I'd hate for it to get tossed. And I'm tempted. But I have 2 LGA775 partial systems I will probably play with before this one.

Got $35? I'm in Illinois, and that would cover shipping to most places. Unless you happen to be close.

I have a retro gaming buddy that would be perfect for this but he’s anti-AMD for some unknown reason (and anti-Mac - you know the type). GLWS!
 
