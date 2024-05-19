sinisterDei
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2004
- Messages
- 1,594
Hello!
I have an ancient, semi-legendary, Cooler Master ATC-110 case. Review for it is here. I bought this case new, sometime back in the early 2000s, and it was some $300 or something back then.
It's been sitting in my closet for the better part of a decade, doing literally nothing. I've considered selling it, but I don't know where to sell something like this, as it is a bit closer to a museum piece than a normal computer case. If someone decided to build an ultimate 2000s retro PC this would be the pinnacle case to choose, but there isn't much use for them beyond that.
Anybody know of any communities that might trade in a case like this?
