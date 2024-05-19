Cooler Master ATC-110

Hello!

I have an ancient, semi-legendary, Cooler Master ATC-110 case. Review for it is here. I bought this case new, sometime back in the early 2000s, and it was some $300 or something back then.

It's been sitting in my closet for the better part of a decade, doing literally nothing. I've considered selling it, but I don't know where to sell something like this, as it is a bit closer to a museum piece than a normal computer case. If someone decided to build an ultimate 2000s retro PC this would be the pinnacle case to choose, but there isn't much use for them beyond that.

Anybody know of any communities that might trade in a case like this?
 
That looks exactly like my Lian Li pc-65, except it doesn't have a window and it has a door. Im sure someone here would snag it for a retro build. It's a sweet looking case.
 
That looks exactly like my Lian Li pc-65, except it doesn't have a window and it has a door. Im sure someone here would snag it for a retro build. It's a sweet looking case.
They are similar cases to be sure! I was into the monolithic minimalistic look back when I bought it. Well, I currently use a Fractal Design Define S, so... I still am lol.
 
And I've considered doing a retro build myself. I even tried to buy sound cards for it somewhat recently, but it fell through. I've got the case, and I have a Voodoo 5 5500. But nothing else so far.
 
