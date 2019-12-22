FS: Some NVMEs And Some Other Stuff

G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 16GB 8X2. $70 shipped.

Great 3200mhz ddr4 ram, and its RGB. kit # F4-3200C16D-16GTZR

Samsung 960 Evo Pro NVME 512gb. $85 Shipped.

This one i bought from someone on here, i don't have the cristaldiskinfo and if i remember correctly maybe 4-5 tb written. has one of those EK m2 heatsinks on it it covering both sides, i doubt is really does anything but removing it would be a bitch and leave residue.



Samsung 960 Evo NVME 500gb. $60 Shipped.

Samsung 960 Evo NVME 250gb. $40 Shipped.

This was my daily os drive for a year or so, so i guess heavy usage, but i don't see it having more than 5-8 TB written, so i see plenty of life still left on this one.



Intel 760p Series 256gb NVME. $35 Shipped.

I did not use this one long, not much usage, im gonna go ahead and mark it at 3-4 TB written if that.



Corsair Force Series MP500 NVME 120gb. $25 Shipped.

Bought two to raid and test my board, i doubt it has more that 200gb written if that, plenty of life left, good for something simple.

Godzilla King of the Monster Best Buy Steel Book. $35 shipped.

Brand new still sealed, no dents.

MSI GTX 950 Gaming 2G. $55 Shipped.

Great card for HTPC setup. no box but will ship right and tight.



HyperX Fury 8Gb DDR 4 kit. $35 Shipped.

4x2 8Gb 2600mhz kit (hx426c15fbk2/8)

Micron Ballistix Sport 8GB DDR4 kit. $30 Shipped.

Cryorig R1 Ultimate Dual Tower Heatsink. $80 Shipped.

what a great cooler huge and i mean huge! make sure your case fits this thing, my o11 dynamics don't so its been sitting, no dents, slight imprint of cpu, this ones intel/AM2/AM3 only as this company absolutely dropped the ball on AM4. no original box.



Noctua NH-L12S CPU Cooler. $45 Shipped.

Low profile and only used once. silent fan. all hardware included, no original box.

I priced these on the low used prices i seen around. I will add stuff as i come across it.



SOLD.....





** Sold ** Intel I7-8700K. $180 Shipped. ** Sold **

Great chip, Never Overclocked, have original box .



** Sold ** EVGA GTX 1070 TI SC Black. $180 Shipped. ** Sold **

Never OC so not sure what it can do, but great working card. 08G-P4-5671-KR

** Sold ** G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 16GB 8X2. Have 2 Kits $70 Each or Both $130 shipped.