FS: Some NVMEs And Some Other Stuff

Hey guys want to move a few things. Paypal Payments, Cover fee or F&F. G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 16GB 8X2. $70 shipped. Great 3200mhz ddr4 ram, and its RGB. kit # F4-3200C16D-16GTZR Samsung 960 Evo Pro NVME 512gb. $85 Shipped. This one i bought from someone on here, i don't have the cristaldiskinfo and if i remember correctly maybe 4-5 tb written. has one of those EK m2 heatsinks on it it covering both sides, i doubt is really does anything but removing it would be a bitch and leave residue. Samsung 960 Evo NVME 500gb. $60 Shipped. Not much use, I don't have the cristaldiskinfo but i remember low usage less than a TB or two written. Samsung 960 Evo NVME 250gb. $40 Shipped. This was my daily os drive for a year or so, so i guess heavy usage, but i don't see it having more than 5-8 TB written, so i see plenty of life still left on this one. Intel 760p Series 256gb NVME. $35 Shipped. I did not use this one long, not much usage, im gonna go ahead and mark it at 3-4 TB written if that. Corsair Force Series MP500 NVME 120gb. $25 Shipped. Bought two to raid and test my board, i doubt it has more that 200gb written if that, plenty of life left, good for something simple. Godzilla King of the Monster Best Buy Steel Book. $35 shipped. Brand new still sealed, no dents. MSI GTX 950 Gaming 2G. $55 Shipped. Great card for HTPC setup. no box but will ship right and tight. HyperX Fury 8Gb DDR 4 kit. $35 Shipped. 4x2 8Gb 2600mhz kit (hx426c15fbk2/8) Micron Ballistix Sport 8GB DDR4 kit. $30 Shipped. 4x2 8Gb 2400mhz Kit (bls2k4g4d240fsb) Cryorig R1 Ultimate Dual Tower Heatsink. $80 Shipped. what a great cooler huge and i mean huge! make sure your case fits this thing, my o11 dynamics don't so its been sitting, no dents, slight imprint of cpu, this ones intel/AM2/AM3 only as this company absolutely dropped the ball on AM4. no original box. Noctua NH-L12S CPU Cooler. $45 Shipped. Low profile and only used once. silent fan. all hardware included, no original box. I priced these on the low used prices i seen around. I will add stuff as i come across it. SOLD..... ** Sold ** Intel I7-8700K. $180 Shipped. ** Sold ** Great chip, Never Overclocked, have original box. ** Sold ** EVGA GTX 1070 TI SC Black. $180 Shipped. ** Sold ** Never OC so not sure what it can do, but great working card. 08G-P4-5671-KR ** Sold ** G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 16GB 8X2. Have 2 Kits $70 Each or Both $130 shipped. Great 3200mhz ddr4 ram, and its RGB. kit # F4-3200C16D-16GTZR ** Sold ** Sony PS4 500gb Slim. $150 + Split Shipping. ** Sold ** I have not used or updated this thing in probably 3 years, but still works great will be wiped before shipping. all cables and one controller. Firmware is v4.07 ** Sold ** Cryorig C7-47mm Tall, SFF Mini ITX CPU Heatsink. $45 Shipped. ** Sold ** Low profile. Silent Fan, This ones intel/AM2/AM3 BUT NO AM4. ** Sold ** WD Black NVME 250gb SN700. $40 Shipped. ** Sold ** Low use, less than 2 TB written, plenty fast, i think this is 2nd gen from them. ** Sold ** Intel i5-9600k. $160 Shipped. ** Sold ** less than month old, no OC nothing no crazies...