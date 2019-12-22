FS: Some NVMEs And Some Other Stuff

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by illaghee, Jul 21, 2019.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Jul 21, 2019 #1
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    Hey guys want to move a few things. Paypal Payments, Cover fee or F&F.

    G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 16GB 8X2. $70 shipped.
    Great 3200mhz ddr4 ram, and its RGB. kit # F4-3200C16D-16GTZR

    Samsung 960 Evo Pro NVME 512gb. $85 Shipped.
    This one i bought from someone on here, i don't have the cristaldiskinfo and if i remember correctly maybe 4-5 tb written. has one of those EK m2 heatsinks on it it covering both sides, i doubt is really does anything but removing it would be a bitch and leave residue.

    Samsung 960 Evo NVME 500gb. $60 Shipped.
    Not much use, I don't have the cristaldiskinfo but i remember low usage less than a TB or two written.

    Samsung 960 Evo NVME 250gb. $40 Shipped.
    This was my daily os drive for a year or so, so i guess heavy usage, but i don't see it having more than 5-8 TB written, so i see plenty of life still left on this one.

    Intel 760p Series 256gb NVME. $35 Shipped.
    I did not use this one long, not much usage, im gonna go ahead and mark it at 3-4 TB written if that.

    Corsair Force Series MP500 NVME 120gb. $25 Shipped.
    Bought two to raid and test my board, i doubt it has more that 200gb written if that, plenty of life left, good for something simple.

    Godzilla King of the Monster Best Buy Steel Book. $35 shipped.
    Brand new still sealed, no dents.

    MSI GTX 950 Gaming 2G. $55 Shipped.
    Great card for HTPC setup. no box but will ship right and tight.

    HyperX Fury 8Gb DDR 4 kit. $35 Shipped.
    4x2 8Gb 2600mhz kit (hx426c15fbk2/8)

    Micron Ballistix Sport 8GB DDR4 kit. $30 Shipped.
    4x2 8Gb 2400mhz Kit (bls2k4g4d240fsb)

    Cryorig R1 Ultimate Dual Tower Heatsink. $80 Shipped.
    what a great cooler huge and i mean huge! make sure your case fits this thing, my o11 dynamics don't so its been sitting, no dents, slight imprint of cpu, this ones intel/AM2/AM3 only as this company absolutely dropped the ball on AM4. no original box.

    Noctua NH-L12S CPU Cooler. $45 Shipped.
    Low profile and only used once. silent fan. all hardware included, no original box.

    I priced these on the low used prices i seen around. I will add stuff as i come across it.

    SOLD.....


    ** Sold ** Intel I7-8700K. $180 Shipped. ** Sold **
    Great chip, Never Overclocked, have original box.

    ** Sold ** EVGA GTX 1070 TI SC Black. $180 Shipped. ** Sold **
    Never OC so not sure what it can do, but great working card. 08G-P4-5671-KR

    ** Sold ** G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 16GB 8X2. Have 2 Kits $70 Each or Both $130 shipped.
    Great 3200mhz ddr4 ram, and its RGB. kit # F4-3200C16D-16GTZR

    ** Sold ** Sony PS4 500gb Slim. $150 + Split Shipping. ** Sold **
    I have not used or updated this thing in probably 3 years, but still works great will be wiped before shipping. all cables and one controller. Firmware is v4.07

    ** Sold ** Cryorig C7-47mm Tall, SFF Mini ITX CPU Heatsink. $45 Shipped. ** Sold **
    Low profile. Silent Fan, This ones intel/AM2/AM3 BUT NO AM4.

    ** Sold ** WD Black NVME 250gb SN700. $40 Shipped. ** Sold **
    Low use, less than 2 TB written, plenty fast, i think this is 2nd gen from them.

    ** Sold ** Intel i5-9600k. $160 Shipped. ** Sold **
    less than month old, no OC nothing no crazies...
     
    Last edited: Dec 22, 2019 at 8:39 PM
    illaghee, Jul 21, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 21, 2019
    #1
    Doozer, kirbyrj, jlbenedict and 2 others like this.
  2. Jul 21, 2019 #2
    gigatexal

    gigatexal [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,275
    Joined:
    Jun 22, 2004
    Yhpm
     
    gigatexal, Jul 21, 2019
    gigatexal, Jul 21, 2019
    #2
  3. Jul 21, 2019 #3
    NotVery[H]

    NotVery[H] Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    392
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2004
    pm'd
     
    NotVery[H], Jul 21, 2019
    NotVery[H], Jul 21, 2019
    #3
  4. Jul 22, 2019 #4
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    ttt.
     
    illaghee, Jul 22, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 22, 2019
    #4
  5. Jul 22, 2019 #5
    NotVery[H]

    NotVery[H] Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    392
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2004
    Payment sent for the 580
     
    NotVery[H], Jul 22, 2019
    NotVery[H], Jul 22, 2019
    #5
  6. Jul 23, 2019 #6
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    up.
     
    illaghee, Jul 23, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 23, 2019
    #6
  7. Jul 23, 2019 #7
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    25,030
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2005
    Which model zotac card is that? The regular gaming or the amp?
     
    kirbyrj, Jul 23, 2019
    kirbyrj, Jul 23, 2019
    #7
  8. Jul 23, 2019 #8
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    regular gaming. twin fan.
     
    illaghee, Jul 23, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 23, 2019
    #8
  9. Jul 24, 2019 #9
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    ttt.
     
    illaghee, Jul 24, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 24, 2019
    #9
  10. Jul 24, 2019 #10
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    the bump.
     
    illaghee, Jul 24, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 24, 2019
    #10
  11. Jul 24, 2019 #11
    waderunner

    waderunner [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,057
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2013
    pm
     
    waderunner, Jul 24, 2019
    waderunner, Jul 24, 2019
    #11
  12. Jul 25, 2019 #12
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    ttt.
     
    illaghee, Jul 25, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 25, 2019
    #12
  13. Jul 25, 2019 #13
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    bump and all that.
     
    illaghee, Jul 25, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 25, 2019
    #13
  14. Jul 25, 2019 #14
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    hit.
     
    illaghee, Jul 25, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 25, 2019
    #14
  15. Jul 26, 2019 #15
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    ttt a.m
     
    illaghee, Jul 26, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 26, 2019
    #15
  16. Jul 26, 2019 #16
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    bumpy
     
    illaghee, Jul 26, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 26, 2019
    #16
  17. Jul 26, 2019 #17
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    time for a bump.
     
    illaghee, Jul 26, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 26, 2019
    #17
  18. Jul 27, 2019 #18
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    move.
     
    illaghee, Jul 27, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 27, 2019
    #18
  19. Jul 27, 2019 #19
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    bumpy.
     
    illaghee, Jul 27, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 27, 2019
    #19
  20. Jul 29, 2019 #20
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    fresh week.
     
    illaghee, Jul 29, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 29, 2019
    #20
  21. Jul 29, 2019 #21
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    to the tippy.
     
    illaghee, Jul 29, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 29, 2019
    #21
  22. Jul 29, 2019 #22
    bufodr_T

    bufodr_T [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,356
    Joined:
    Nov 5, 2005
    Payment sent for ram and mobo.
     
    bufodr_T, Jul 29, 2019
    bufodr_T, Jul 29, 2019
    #22
  23. Jul 30, 2019 #23
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    early bump.
     
    illaghee, Jul 30, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 30, 2019
    #23
  24. Jul 30, 2019 #24
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    tip top.
     
    illaghee, Jul 30, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 30, 2019
    #24
  25. Jul 31, 2019 #25
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    the hit.
     
    illaghee, Jul 31, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 31, 2019
    #25
  26. Jul 31, 2019 #26
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    to the top.
     
    illaghee, Jul 31, 2019
    illaghee, Jul 31, 2019
    #26
  27. Aug 1, 2019 #27
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    bump.
     
    illaghee, Aug 1, 2019
    illaghee, Aug 1, 2019
    #27
  28. Aug 2, 2019 #28
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    ttt.
     
    illaghee, Aug 2, 2019
    illaghee, Aug 2, 2019
    #28
  29. Aug 5, 2019 #29
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    why not bump.
     
    illaghee, Aug 5, 2019
    illaghee, Aug 5, 2019
    #29
  30. Aug 5, 2019 #30
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    25,030
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2005
    Bump. Items purchased arrived timely and in good working order. Don't hesitate to buy from!
     
    kirbyrj, Aug 5, 2019
    kirbyrj, Aug 5, 2019
    #30
  31. Aug 6, 2019 #31
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    to the tippy.
     
    illaghee, Aug 6, 2019
    illaghee, Aug 6, 2019
    #31
    Krazyxazn likes this.
  32. Aug 6, 2019 #32
    Krazyxazn

    Krazyxazn Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    312
    Joined:
    Oct 6, 2009
    pm
     
    Krazyxazn, Aug 6, 2019
    Krazyxazn, Aug 6, 2019
    #32
  33. Aug 12, 2019 #33
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    bumpy today.
     
    illaghee, Aug 12, 2019
    illaghee, Aug 12, 2019
    #33
  34. Aug 13, 2019 #34
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    ooooooooh.
     
    illaghee, Aug 13, 2019
    illaghee, Aug 13, 2019
    #34
  35. Aug 14, 2019 #35
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    top hit.
     
    illaghee, Aug 14, 2019
    illaghee, Aug 14, 2019
    #35
  36. Aug 15, 2019 #36
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    pump it.
     
    illaghee, Aug 15, 2019
    illaghee, Aug 15, 2019
    #36
  37. Sep 4, 2019 #37
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    bumpy. new combo.
     
    illaghee, Sep 4, 2019
    illaghee, Sep 4, 2019
    #37
  38. Sep 5, 2019 #38
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    a.m bumpy.
     
    illaghee, Sep 5, 2019
    illaghee, Sep 5, 2019
    #38
  39. Sep 5, 2019 #39
    sirplayalot

    sirplayalot Gawd

    Messages:
    620
    Joined:
    Apr 12, 2006
    Where are you located?
     
    sirplayalot, Sep 5, 2019
    sirplayalot, Sep 5, 2019
    #39
  40. Sep 5, 2019 #40
    illaghee

    illaghee Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    424
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2016
    philadelphia.
     
    illaghee, Sep 5, 2019
    illaghee, Sep 5, 2019
    #40
Page 1 of 3