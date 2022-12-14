FS/FT: Vader's Spring Part Out

Looks like folks are more interested in parts than combos or systems so i'm parting out my systems. As usual, multi-purchases will have discount. Shipping is costly from my area to West Coast so unless there is multiple products/combos or complete systems this is focused more East Coast. Local is 13413. All items will come in retail box unless otherwise stated.
View: https://imgur.com/a/184RA98
TRADES:
NONE at this time
Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice. Since I travel for work most of the week, shipping will be done on Friday.
PART TYPE
|DESCRIPTION
|PRICE (includes shipping)
Cases
|Fractal Design Ridge White
|Retail box w/everything
$85.00 (local preferred due to weight/size)
CPU's
|AMD Ryzen 4 7700x
|Retail Box w/everything
$270.00
Motherboards
RAM
Coolers
|Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition
|Retail box w/everything
$40.00
GPU's
|Asus Dual RTX 4070 Black
|Retail Box w/everything
$450.00
Combo Systems
|Minisforum AR900i MB/CPU Combo: Sick motherboard especially for home lab, 4 x NVMe M.2 slots, 13900HX Embedded CPU and x16 slot, 2.5GB Ethernet
|Retail Box w/everything
$450.00 for kit
|Asus B760i ITX/Intel Raptor Lake 13490f/Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 5600 32GB Kit/Jonsbo HX6200D Black
|Retail Box w/everything
$450.00 for kit
