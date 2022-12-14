FS/FT: Vader's Spring Part Out

Status
Not open for further replies.
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,111
Looks like folks are more interested in parts than combos or systems so i'm parting out my systems. As usual, multi-purchases will have discount. Shipping is costly from my area to West Coast so unless there is multiple products/combos or complete systems this is focused more East Coast. Local is 13413. All items will come in retail box unless otherwise stated.


PART TYPE
DESCRIPTIONPRICE (includes shipping)
Cases
Fractal Design Ridge WhiteRetail box w/everything
$85.00 (local preferred due to weight/size)
CPU's
AMD Ryzen 4 7700xRetail Box w/everything
$270.00
Motherboards
RAM
Coolers
Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 EditionRetail box w/everything
$40.00
GPU's
Asus Dual RTX 4070 BlackRetail Box w/everything
$450.00
Combo Systems
Minisforum AR900i MB/CPU Combo: Sick motherboard especially for home lab, 4 x NVMe M.2 slots, 13900HX Embedded CPU and x16 slot, 2.5GB EthernetRetail Box w/everything
$450.00 for kit
Asus B760i ITX/Intel Raptor Lake 13490f/Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 5600 32GB Kit/Jonsbo HX6200D BlackRetail Box w/everything
$450.00 for kit


View: https://imgur.com/a/184RA98

TRADES:
NONE at this time

Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice. Since I travel for work most of the week, shipping will be done on Friday.
 

Attachments

  • 1706208927307.png
    1706208927307.png
    3.4 MB · Views: 0
  • 1706208947058.png
    1706208947058.png
    3.8 MB · Views: 0
  • 1706208967887.png
    1706208967887.png
    3.4 MB · Views: 0
Last edited:
TTT, looking for a Gold SFX Modular 450w PS for a new project.
 
Waiting on my Taxreturn. If ya still have this I’ll probably snag it.
 
TTT looking for something special in updated post. Please PM or contact me via email in the post if you can help me find this.
 
TTT, price adjusted and added White RTX 4070 as trade item.
 
TTT, prices lowered to reflect the GPU being sold and lowered price overall.
 
Last edited:
Price dropped again bump. Right now, you are getting $1950 in hardware for $1200. I would think that's a deal. Just add a GPU and you have a very capable system with great asthetics.
 
TTT, new white fractal ridge PC inbound as soon as the last HSF is sold.
 
How was/is the GPU hooked up in the pictured setup? The mobo doesn't look like it has USB 4.0?
 
How was/is the GPU hooked up in the pictured setup? The mobo doesn't look like it has USB 4.0?
Click to expand...

The Ridge comes with a PCI 4.0 Riser w/extension. As for USB, this is what the board supports.

USB2x USB 2.0 (Front)
2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A (Rear)
2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A (Front)
3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A (Rear)
1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C (Front)
1x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type C (Rear)
 
Added many more items and changes to systems to include GPUs as well as fresh new pics of everything.
 
Added a new AM5 x3d/x670e/ram combo and updated my trade list.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top