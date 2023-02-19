[FS] - RTX A4000, 3070

Sold items

(1) - 3070 - Gigabyte Vision OC (white) – 2.5 slot card, 6 + 8 pin. Note: has some minor scratches on backplate (above the "S", in the backplate pic)

(1) - 3070 - Asus TUF – 2.75 slot card, 8 + 8 pin

(1) - 3080 10gb - EVGA FTW 3 Ultra. Was not mined on. Got this from a fellow [h] member in late 2022. ~700 days of warranty left.

Selling a few gpu's. Each card is individually cleaned, tested, and benchmarked. They do not include the original box, but will ship in an anti-static bag with plenty of bubble wrap.Payment via Zelle/Venmo/Paypal F/FHeat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to All 3070's were purchased new and mined on inside filtered server cases until the eth merge. Have been stored since. All are still under warranty (gigabyte and asus transfers, based on serial #)$325 shipped - (1) - 3070 - Gigabyte Eagle OC – 2 slot card, 6 + 8 pin.$335 shipped - (1) – 3070 - Gigabyte Gaming OC – 2.5 slot card, 6 + 8 pin$440 shipped - (2) - RTX A4000 16gb (ECC). Purchased new in Feb 2022 and only mined on for ~6 months in a filtered server case. These have a GA104 chip (3070ti), and perform between a 3060ti and a 3070 while only drawing 140w. Along with all the other Quadro/pro gpu benefits. Great card for small SFF builds, arguably one of the best for its size.They both have Palit 3060 heatsinks installed that make a huge difference in thermals/noise over the stock single slot blower cooler. In stock form, they are fairly loud and run 80-85C. With the Palit 3060 HSF, these are nearly silent and only run around ~70C.They will also ship with the stock heatsinks separately.