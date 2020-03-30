FS: Arlo Ulta (4k) 1 camera system

zer0gravity

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2008
Messages
1,056
Selling an "open box" Arlo Ultra 4K 1 camera system (was never used). Opened and setup to be a server room camera but never installed for client.

Still has plastic on everything, battery charged 1 time, setup to test video in dark (amazing quality color!)

***As always I'll include a bonus (SSD/RAM/ect....just ask)

FS:$300 shipped
1x Base
1x Camera
1x Battery
1x Ethernet cable
1x Wall mount/screw
1x Charging cable

20200330_123420.jpg


20200330_123551.jpg


PM for any questions or payment options
 
