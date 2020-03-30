FS: Arlo Ulta (4k) 1 camera system

***As always I'll include a bonus (SSD/RAM/ect....just ask)

FS:$300 shipped

Selling an "open box" Arlo Ultra 4K 1 camera system (was never used). Opened and setup to be a server room camera but never installed for client.Still has plastic on everything, battery charged 1 time, setup to test video in dark (amazing quality color!)1x Base1x Camera1x Battery1x Ethernet cable1x Wall mount/screw1x Charging cablePM for any questions or payment options