FS: AMD 5600x (used)

I just swapped out my 5600x for a 5800x3d. I purchased the 5600x new from Best Buy in March 2021. It went into my build in April 2021 where it's lived a nice, cool life with a liquid AIO. The 5600x has been on auto-OC and never abused. This was in my main rig which is used for work and gaming. Includes stock heatsink and fan which has never been used.Asking $150 shipped to the lower 48.Pictures here:Let me know what you have.