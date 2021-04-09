Fried Mobo or PSU?

Rookie mistake. I was plugging/unplugged RGB LED fan to 3-pin while the PC was running. It sparked and the PC turned off. PC turned back on with no issues, but now problem with 3 out of 7 USB ports are not functioning, seems to provide enough power to light up the mouse but no function. Onboard sound does not seem to be working either. I can connect to sound with bluetooth, USB, or HDMI. Otherwise the PC itself functions normally with no BSOD or random crashes.



PSU Corsair SFX 600

Mobo Asrock Fatality B450M gaming-itx/ac