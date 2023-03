AlphaQup said: Man... that takes me back. I always loved those old 6k series Dells. One of the best mobile keyboards I've typed on.



Agreed on the chicklet keys as well, screw those. I find them very untactile and can't stand the feedback.

15" Latitude E6540 on the left with a Haswell era 4C/8T i7-4810MQ and a Radeon HD 8790M14" Latitude E6430s on the right with an Ivy Bridge era 2C/4T i5-3320m.Both are still surprisingly good CPU wise (probably because they have a larger power envelope than modern laptops. Modern laptops seem to have used all the benefits of modern architectures and small node sizes to reduce power use instead of increase performance, so they still feel as responsive as the newer ones)The smaller 6430s is somewhat difficult to use these days though, primarily because of screen resolution. 1366x768 just isn't as much as it used to be