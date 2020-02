Forza Garage Week 3

Week 3 of the Forza Garage is here and, with it, we revealed more than 70 Japanese cars coming to Forza Motorsport 7, along with details on the body and wheel customization options that will be part of the game. You first saw the awesome widebody kit options in Forza Horizon 3 and I’m thrilled to say that, in addition to bringing back many of the widebody options that you loved in FH3, we’ve got new a number of new options that you’ve never seen before. In fact, there are new widebody options designed in house that run the gamut from underground setups to more race-inspired kits that I can’t wait for you all to see for yourselves.Because we focused on Japanese cars this week, many of you noticed thatAs you know, Forza Motorsport 7 will feature more than 700 cars at launch andWe’re as disappointed as you are about this news and, while we hope to bring Toyota production vehicles back to Forza games in the future, it is worth noting thatLook for that list in a future edition of the Forza Garage.This is news from earlier this month. However the uproar caused today over the missing Toyota GT-One made me look into it and sure enough it was licensing issues as i suspected.Wonder if Lexus will be present.