For those who are new to Steam, I want to know if Steam is sucking me dry

I want to understand what on earth is steam doing when it comes to do buying a simple game:

So this is the 1st time I want to buy a game online, instead of buying a CD / DVD:

let's randomly pick a game, say Street Fighter V

they have:

Buy Street Fighter V​

and their price

then all of sudden, they have:

Buy Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle​

Buy Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle​

Buy Street Fighter V - Champion Edition​

1) what on earth is a season 5 pass?

then below is a bunch of "Content for this game"

Do I have to buy all those as well?

it has:

Street Fighter V - SFL: Pro-JP 2022 NAGOYA OJA BODY STAR Costumes Bundle

Street Fighter V - SFL: Pro-JP 2022 SHINOBISM GAMING Costumes Bundle


Street Fighter V - Capcom Pro Tour: 2022 Premier Pass

etc. etc. and they have 25 of them

and just below that, they have:

Buy Street Fighter V - Season 5 Character Pass​

Buy Street Fighter V - Season 5 Premium Pass​

==============================

so now a simple $20 game adds up to be several hundred $

and all the games I check out is like that

can someone explain the ins and out of Steam

and I went to GOG, and randomly picked R-type final 2

they have std. edition, then Deluxe Edition, and they said Deluxe c/w Artworks, and STage Pass. What's a stage pass? This is not a concert

Then they have a dozen or 2 of DLC. Why would people need them? Shouldn't the game itself c/w everything?
 
This is why some games that actually DO come with EVERYTHING are so satisfying and worth it. Especially if you can get them for dirt cheap from a software key selling website you can cut the price down by 2/3 and enjoy. Not only is paying full price crazy but the DLC is outrageous. Never pay full price. Always get that mega bargain key.
 
