For those who are new to Steam, I want to know if Steam is sucking me dry

I want to understand what on earth is steam doing when it comes to do buying a simple game:



So this is the 1st time I want to buy a game online, instead of buying a CD / DVD:



let's randomly pick a game, say Street Fighter V



they have:

Buy Street Fighter V​ and their price



then all of sudden, they have:



Buy Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle​ ​ Buy Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle​ Buy Street Fighter V - Champion Edition​ 1) what on earth is a season 5 pass?



then below is a bunch of "Content for this game"



Do I have to buy all those as well?



it has:



Street Fighter V - SFL: Pro-JP 2022 NAGOYA OJA BODY STAR Costumes Bundle



Street Fighter V - SFL: Pro-JP 2022 SHINOBISM GAMING Costumes Bundle





Street Fighter V - Capcom Pro Tour: 2022 Premier Pass



etc. etc. and they have 25 of them



and just below that, they have:



Buy Street Fighter V - Season 5 Character Pass​ Buy Street Fighter V - Season 5 Premium Pass​ ==============================



so now a simple $20 game adds up to be several hundred $



and all the games I check out is like that



can someone explain the ins and out of Steam



and I went to GOG, and randomly picked R-type final 2



they have std. edition, then Deluxe Edition, and they said Deluxe c/w Artworks, and STage Pass. What's a stage pass? This is not a concert



Then they have a dozen or 2 of DLC. Why would people need them? Shouldn't the game itself c/w everything?