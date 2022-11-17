For those who are new to Steam, I want to know if Steam is sucking me dry

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,369
I want to understand what on earth is steam doing when it comes to do buying a simple game:
So this is the 1st time I want to buy a game online, instead of buying a CD / DVD:
let's randomly pick a game, say Street Fighter V
they have:
then all of sudden, they have:
then below is a bunch of "Content for this game"
Do I have to buy all those as well?
it has:
Street Fighter V - SFL: Pro-JP 2022 NAGOYA OJA BODY STAR Costumes Bundle
Street Fighter V - SFL: Pro-JP 2022 SHINOBISM GAMING Costumes Bundle
Street Fighter V - Capcom Pro Tour: 2022 Premier Pass
etc. etc. and they have 25 of them
and just below that, they have:
so now a simple $20 game adds up to be several hundred $
and all the games I check out is like that
can someone explain the ins and out of Steam
and I went to GOG, and randomly picked R-type final 2
they have std. edition, then Deluxe Edition, and they said Deluxe c/w Artworks, and STage Pass. What's a stage pass? This is not a concert
Then they have a dozen or 2 of DLC. Why would people need them? Shouldn't the game itself c/w everything?
