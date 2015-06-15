Been playing Alpha for the past two hours.

This game is intense and in a good way.



Servers are player side, which is the biggest down fall so far.



As for the combat, dueling is actually really tough. Considering how fast you have to react to block and counter.

The controls are weird at first to adapt to, but after a few rounds and a mandatory tutorial in the beginning, you pick up the basics pretty quick.



No you can not just button mash and win, there is a particular amount of skill required to best your foe.



Each player can have certain perks like a smoke bomb or a powered up perk to make you an absolute beast for a few seconds.



Combat seems pretty fluent and as far as I know, friendly fire seems to be enabled at all times, making a tight spaced 2v1 even harder when double teaming someone.



Matches last no longer than 5-7 minutes. But that's okay, loading in and out of matches seems fairly quick.



So far, I'm enjoying it.



There's three modes available.

1v1 2v2 and 4v4 conquest.



Conquest is your typical battlefield capture objectives mode(A B and C) with an army of AI on each side to enhance the game play.



Customizations are pretty in depth. From changing your weapon types to changing your armor and visuals. Each round you complete online has a chance to give you free gear(although you can get items you've already had, in which you can break down in exchange for xp) . So far it appears to be about 1 in 2 rounds I'll get free stuff.



Items/weapons and such can be purchased with in game currency called steel and new purchases can be unlocked as you level up.



6 of the 12 announced heroes are currently in the Alpha. I'm digging the Knight so far as he has a pretty bad ass strong attack and is overall pretty balanced.



Viking dudes hit hard as fuck. Like really hard, but lack in the speed department.



Samurai seems to be about speed and range.



Overall, I think Ubisoft may have something very good here. It's a nice change from the rest of their lineup and this is actually quite different than other fighting games I've played in the past.