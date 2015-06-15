  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
For Honor

Looks fun, I just hope there's a mode that has more real human players and less/no bots, 4 vs 4 in an online game isn't that fun for me, hell even MOBA games have 10 players.
 
I agree. Give me a campaign mode and single player and I'd be interested. Games looks good, but who knows what would it look like when it's released.
 
if the focus is multi player, maybe it might actually be good if resources are not wasted on crap campaign.
 
if its a non-shitty chivalry sign me right the fuck up.

ubisoft logo though...:eek:
 
Stiler said:
Looks fun, I just hope there's a mode that has more real human players and less/no bots, 4 vs 4 in an online game isn't that fun for me, hell even MOBA games have 10 players.
Based off a rumored leaked document on GAF, one mode supports 6vs6.

This mode is called Dominion and only supports 4vs4. There is also supposedly a 1vs1 Deathmatch mode.

I would happy if this was just a single player game since I can't see me ever getting into MP.

EDIT: It looks like on some youtube stream they confirmed a single play offline mode.

Details on controller settings

Interview with developer
 
E3 2015: 11 facts about For Honor you probably didn't know (via IGN)
- Although multiplayer is the only aspect of For Honor being shown off right now, the game will have a single-player campaign.
I was lamenting just the other day that there should be a game emphasizing swordplay - and here this is, which is interesting.

The medieval look and third-person view brings back only faint comparisons to the Dark Souls games - the speed at which they want the players to move certainly knocks the realism down quite a bit. The mechanics also look intriguing at first blush, but again, this is early on I bet, and that'll keep my enthusiasm limited until more concrete information is available.
 
I suspect we will be waiting some time for anything that surpasses M&B warband...let alone Severance
 
pendragon1 said:
hopefully!
this looks really cool!
Seeing how Ubi becomes EA-like...Not to sound pessimistic, gameplay and story look really neat, but I just feel like it will be cursed with pay2win-like microtransactions and dlcs. I hope I'm wrong.
 
Got my invite code today for the PS4, anyone wanna join up and tear some noobies a new ass hole? Says I can invite four friends to play.
 
cut paste from a review

"I wanted this game so bad but after 3 minutes I'm just bored"

I think I'll take it off my wishlist if it's that bad....I kinda had a feeling it was going to flop because of the combat.
 
To a degree, all fighting games are rock-paper-scissors, whether it's SF or Tekken or Killer Instinct (I still hold combo breakers in high regard). I can see this extending to this game.

As for boring, I'm more than pleased for alphas/betas to be willing to share representative gameplay with a bigger audience than internal QA/playtesters or the media. Feb 2017 is still far away.
 
Been playing Alpha for the past two hours.
This game is intense and in a good way.

Servers are player side, which is the biggest down fall so far.

As for the combat, dueling is actually really tough. Considering how fast you have to react to block and counter.
The controls are weird at first to adapt to, but after a few rounds and a mandatory tutorial in the beginning, you pick up the basics pretty quick.

No you can not just button mash and win, there is a particular amount of skill required to best your foe.

Each player can have certain perks like a smoke bomb or a powered up perk to make you an absolute beast for a few seconds.

Combat seems pretty fluent and as far as I know, friendly fire seems to be enabled at all times, making a tight spaced 2v1 even harder when double teaming someone.

Matches last no longer than 5-7 minutes. But that's okay, loading in and out of matches seems fairly quick.

So far, I'm enjoying it.

There's three modes available.
1v1 2v2 and 4v4 conquest.

Conquest is your typical battlefield capture objectives mode(A B and C) with an army of AI on each side to enhance the game play.

Customizations are pretty in depth. From changing your weapon types to changing your armor and visuals. Each round you complete online has a chance to give you free gear(although you can get items you've already had, in which you can break down in exchange for xp) . So far it appears to be about 1 in 2 rounds I'll get free stuff.

Items/weapons and such can be purchased with in game currency called steel and new purchases can be unlocked as you level up.

6 of the 12 announced heroes are currently in the Alpha. I'm digging the Knight so far as he has a pretty bad ass strong attack and is overall pretty balanced.

Viking dudes hit hard as fuck. Like really hard, but lack in the speed department.

Samurai seems to be about speed and range.

Overall, I think Ubisoft may have something very good here. It's a nice change from the rest of their lineup and this is actually quite different than other fighting games I've played in the past.
 
Been dueling this one player for about an hour, we're pretty much neck and neck.

1v1s are amazing if you find a good opposing player.

Instead of just swinging away, actually taking your time in the duel seems the best strategy.
 
are the 1v1 duels as slow as the videos make it look?...I like Dark Souls type of fast pvp combat
 
Well there is a boat load of combos for each Hero, so fights can be over with in seconds if you don't defend right. Or they can take up to a minute per round . All depends. Best of 5 rounds on the 1v1 and 2v2s right now.
 
It's surprisingly deep, and there's a lot tucked away in the moveset page and basic/advanced videos (for each character). Button mashing is not effective.
 
Servers being the way they are can really create some imbalances though. I really want this game but yeah. Fighting ping ghosts ain't fun.
 
spaceman said:
Servers being the way they are can really create some imbalances though. I really want this game but yeah. Fighting ping ghosts ain't fun.
Yes they definitely can. For the most part, lag hasn't been an issue on the smaller modes for me. Like 1v1 or 2v2.

What sucks is you can't actually quit your match up at a certain point until the round starts. It be nice to have some time in between knowing your next opponents latency and having the option to quit right then and there if it's a bad connection.

Good thing is that rounds don't last longer than 5-7 minutes, so it won't be bad for too long lol

I'd like to see a search filter in place at launch.
 
i want to play so bad. Just signed up for the beta.
 
I actually was enjoying the short time I had with it. It's rock, paper, siccisors... but deadlier and with strategy. The 4v4 felt very alive (only mode I played) but I'm coming cercerned it would end up being a pump and dump game for me (interest wears out very fast). In its current state I would probably spend 15 bucks for it.
 
Dan said:
I actually was enjoying the short time I had with it. It's rock, paper, siccisors... but deadlier and with strategy. The 4v4 felt very alive (only mode I played) but I'm coming cercerned it would end up being a pump and dump game for me (interest wears out very fast). In its current state I would probably spend 15 bucks for it.
1v1 is where it's at, you should have tried at least each game type.

4v4 is a lot of running around and map management, 2v2 is a pretty good enhancement of 1v1's tension and match-up.
 
