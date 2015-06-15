Blade-Runner
Looks fun, I just hope there's a mode that has more real human players and less/no bots, 4 vs 4 in an online game isn't that fun for me, hell even MOBA games have 10 players.
- Although multiplayer is the only aspect of For Honor being shown off right now, the game will have a single-player campaign.
hopefully!I hope ubisoft won't screw this. Got a lot of potential.
hopefully!
this looks really cool!
Servers being the way they are can really create some imbalances though. I really want this game but yeah. Fighting ping ghosts ain't fun.
What's your uPlay name? I have invites for PC.i want to play so bad. Just signed up for the beta.
1v1 is where it's at, you should have tried at least each game type.I actually was enjoying the short time I had with it. It's rock, paper, siccisors... but deadlier and with strategy. The 4v4 felt very alive (only mode I played) but I'm coming cercerned it would end up being a pump and dump game for me (interest wears out very fast). In its current state I would probably spend 15 bucks for it.