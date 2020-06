I think other teams are out-producing us and attracting more crunchers than we do. Looking at weekly output, there are more than 30+ teams ahead of us.Over the past 3 years, we are doing well against our prior years.The covid-19 adds interest in FAH which include participation from those with deep pockets/large organizations (eg. Nvidia Corp, AWSFolds, Cern & LHC) where some of them will overtake us in the next few months.This is good for FAH without saying.