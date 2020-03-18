How to get set up to earn FoldingCoin

Gilthanis
Jan 29, 2006
7,997
I have made a few videos on how to set up both Folding@home and also a Counterwallet which is necessary for claiming FoldingCoins for your contributions to science.
I recommend starting with the Counterwallet since you will need the wallet address during the process of creating your Folding@home name.
Then this is the quick how-to for setting up the Folding@home client.
If you have any troubles or quesitons, please drop into the DC sub section where several users can assist.
Anyone wanting to help in the fight of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is encouraged to set up FAH or BOINC (Rosetta@home). We have guides for each and can walk you through about any portion of it. We also have a consolidated thread for discussing of updates here: https://hardforum.com/threads/combined-covid-19-thread-for-dc-updates.1994228/
