How to get set up to earn FoldingCoin

I have made a few videos on how to set up both Folding@home and also a Counterwallet which is necessary for claiming FoldingCoins for your contributions to science.I recommend starting with the Counterwallet since you will need the wallet address during the process of creating your Folding@home name.Then this is the quick how-to for setting up the Folding@home client.If you have any troubles or quesitons, please drop into the DC sub section where several users can assist.Anyone wanting to help in the fight of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is encouraged to set up FAH or BOINC (Rosetta@home). We have guides for each and can walk you through about any portion of it. We also have a consolidated thread for discussing of updates here: https://hardforum.com/threads/combined-covid-19-thread-for-dc-updates.1994228/