Folding@Home bigadv EOL 3rd Anniversary Challenge: [H] vs TAAT

I'd like to thank Gilthanis and pututu for their help in organizing this challenge series.
The challenge will start at 12:00 UTC January 23rd (time 0 stats) and ends 12:00 UTC on January 30th.
Last year's race thread on the [H] forum: Link
Last year's race thread on the Anandtech forum: Link
Details:
1) [H] total team Folding@home points vs. the points of Team Anandtech members who sign up for the challenge.
2) Team Anandtech members must sign up for the challenge before the start date. I will not add racers once the challenge starts.
3) To clarify, there's no need for [H] members to sign up. I will take the total output of [H] on FAH during the race.
4) I'll collect stats from EOC and will post updates every 12 hours.
