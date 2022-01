Folding@Home bigadv EOL 3rd Anniversary Challenge: [H] vs TAAT

I'd like to thank Gilthanis and pututu for their help in organizing this challenge series.The challenge will start at 12:00 UTC January 23rd (time 0 stats) and ends 12:00 UTC on January 30th.Last year's race thread on the [H] forum: Link Last year's race thread on the Anandtech forum: Link Details:1) [H] total team Folding@home points vs. the points of Team Anandtech members who sign up for the challenge.2) Team Anandtech members must sign up for the challenge before the start date. I will not add racers once the challenge starts.3) To clarify, there's no need for [H] members to sign up. I will take the total output of [H] on FAH during the race.4) I'll collect stats from EOC and will post updates every 12 hours.