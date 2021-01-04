Folding@Home bigadv EOL 2nd Anniversary Challenge: The Race is over.

Count me in. I was gonna ramp it down a little once I reached 1B which should be mid-contest but instead I'll see if I can scratch up a useful GPU or 2 from the parts bin - just until the 30th.



edit: have an RX580 which was going to sell and found an EVGA GTX750-SC which should fold fair enuff now with the improved CUDA support. Going to wait until some projects complete before doing GPU swaps/adds. I'll sell the RX580 after the contest



edit #2: GTX750 OC'd for all it's worth. 150K ppd - about the same as the GTX1050 before the CUDA support.



update: will probably just sell the RX580. Spent hours trying to get it to run - used DDU first, compatibility mode, as admin, many drivers sets going back to 2018, manual install thru dev. mgr, etc. Was almost to the point of 'asserting dominance' over the boxen then I read a post stating that Radeon doesn't support Windows Server OSes anymore. Funny, I had an HD7770 running on this thing once upon a time. Lost a fair bit of ppd but its not the challenge yet so negligible hit to the team. Now leaning on RTX over RDNA2 as next upgrade (if they ever available). AMD: fix your drivers or at least put in the release notes that Server OSes not supported for fck sakes.