Extreme Team Folding Hosted by EHW

Hey guys, we used to run something called the Team Competition over at overclock.net, but it fell apart a while ago after a few Editors that replaced me couldn't keep up. I returned early this year, and revamped the event. It's being hosted on extreme hardware, but you can participate even while folding for Team 33!
Take a look and see if any of the 24/7 folders might want to form a team or 2 and possibly win some prizes in August for your folding efforts!
Here's the thread for the event: Thread
