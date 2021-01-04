Folding@Home bigadv EOL 2nd Anniversary Challenge: The Race has started!

B

biodoc

n00b
Joined
Sep 23, 2019
Messages
39
Is there any interest interest in running the 2nd Anniversary challenge: [H] vs TAAT?

Last year's event: The race thread is in forum and at Anandtech in this race thread.

We will run the race a week earlier this year so there's no conflict with the PrimeGrid Tour de Primes event.

Details:
1) [H] total team Folding@home points vs. the points of Team Anandtech members who sign up for the challenge.
2) The challenge starts at 12:00 UTC January 23rd (time 0 stats) and ends 12:00 UTC on January 30th.
3) Team Anandtech members must sign up for the challenge before the start date. I will not add racers once the challenge starts.
4) To clarify, there's no need for [H] members to sign up. I will take the total output of [H] on FAH during the race.

The Anandtech thread for this year's race is here.
 
Last edited:
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,240
I am up for it and a few others in the Slack channel said they would join in. [H] needs to do a lot more recruiting for this challenge and hopefully we can get some new/old blood to fire some stuff up.
 
Doozer

Doozer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 30, 2001
Messages
2,208
I hope to add more GPUs by then. I 'hope' anyway. Depends on how fast the lawyers move I guess. :)
 
Doozer

Doozer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 30, 2001
Messages
2,208
No limit, I'm just waiting on the lawyers for my inheritance :)
I'm planning on adding at least one RTX3090, maybe two
 
E

EXT64

DCOTM x4
Joined
Mar 27, 2013
Messages
611
Pi's certainly count great on WCG runtime - I plan to add one more soon and hopefully more in the spring.
 
M

MN Scout

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 26, 2003
Messages
4,688
I haven't ran F@H seriously in years. Do we need to start a few days to a week ahead to get machines verified in the system for bonus points? Anything special to do so that we're getting max points on day 1?
 
E

EXT64

DCOTM x4
Joined
Mar 27, 2013
Messages
611
No, you have to do that for your passkey. Assuming you still have your old passkey (which has run units and successfully received bonus points in the past), you should be good to go. That being said I wouldn't recommend waiting to the last minute to try a unit, as there can always be problems with drivers, configurations, etc. even if you are currently running boinc successfully. Do keep an eye on work unit failures though. If you don't have many units on your passkey and you suddenly fail a ton, I think that can cause you to fall back to no bonus points.
 
M

MN Scout

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 26, 2003
Messages
4,688
Alright thanks. I do have my passkey, and did fold units successfully for a few weeks a couple years back.
 
E

Endgame

Gawd
Joined
Jan 10, 2007
Messages
540
Doozer said:
2 RTX3090s and 2 R9 5950s sounds about right. Depends on if I can find them.
Click to expand...
While the 3090s are nice.... 4x 3080s and 2x 5950s sounds better for about the same price, unless you really have a use case for the extra VRAM?
 
wareyore

wareyore

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 1, 2014
Messages
233
Endgame said:
While the 3090s are nice.... 4x 3080s and 2x 5950s sounds better for about the same price, unless you really have a use case for the extra VRAM?
Click to expand...
Sounds like a use case for spending extra money. The very best use case there is.
 
Doozer

Doozer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 30, 2001
Messages
2,208
Endgame said:
While the 3090s are nice.... 4x 3080s and 2x 5950s sounds better for about the same price, unless you really have a use case for the extra VRAM?
Click to expand...
It may well be 1 x 3090 and 2 x 3080, who knows. Depends on what I can get. The 3090 will be going in my gaming rig along with a 49" widescreen though :)
 
S

SmokeRngs

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2008
Joined
Aug 9, 2001
Messages
16,902
It's nothing major but I seem to have gotten my RX570 folding under Linux. We'll see how it goes and if it goes well there will be a bit extra for the team.
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x3
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
1,810
Maybe next year you / we should open this up to other teams that want to join?
 
E

Endgame

Gawd
Joined
Jan 10, 2007
Messages
540
motqalden said:
Maybe next year you / we should open this up to other teams that want to join?
Click to expand...
The competition between Anandtech and Tom’s (and. Well , that covid thing) are what got me back into folding. Totally agree that more teams are better, but it would be best to get new recruits if the front pages of participating sites could advertise.
 
N

Nathan_P

[H]ard DCOTM x3
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
3,442
I'm only going to be running at half spped. One of my rigs keeps taking a dump and i have no idea what is causing it. Currently testing the cards separately to see if one of them is on the way out. :(

Of course, it had to be the newer rtx rig and not the old 1070/1080 rig:mad::mad::mad:
 
S

skylaar24

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 5, 2017
Messages
67
Just verifying 12:00 UTC is 12:00am (6:00pm CST prev day) and not military 12:00 (6:00am CST)? Time on these things is always a little confusing. :)
 
Last edited:
B

biodoc

n00b
Joined
Sep 23, 2019
Messages
39
skylaar24 said:
Just verifying 12:00 UTC is 12:00am (6:00pm CST prev day) and not military 12:00 (6:00am CST)? Time on these things is always a little confusing. :)
Click to expand...

I'll collect "0 time" stats at EOC on this Saturday, the 23rd at 7 AM EST (6 AM CST). It will be 12 PM (Noon) in London.
 
T

Toconator

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2005
Messages
718
Count me in. I was gonna ramp it down a little once I reached 1B which should be mid-contest but instead I'll see if I can scratch up a useful GPU or 2 from the parts bin - just until the 30th.

edit: have an RX580 which was going to sell and found an EVGA GTX750-SC which should fold fair enuff now with the improved CUDA support. Going to wait until some projects complete before doing GPU swaps/adds. I'll sell the RX580 after the contest

edit #2: GTX750 OC'd for all it's worth. 150K ppd - about the same as the GTX1050 before the CUDA support.

update: will probably just sell the RX580. Spent hours trying to get it to run - used DDU first, compatibility mode, as admin, many drivers sets going back to 2018, manual install thru dev. mgr, etc. Was almost to the point of 'asserting dominance' over the boxen then I read a post stating that Radeon doesn't support Windows Server OSes anymore. Funny, I had an HD7770 running on this thing once upon a time. Lost a fair bit of ppd but its not the challenge yet so negligible hit to the team. Now leaning on RTX over RDNA2 as next upgrade (if they ever available). AMD: fix your drivers or at least put in the release notes that Server OSes not supported for fck sakes.
 
Last edited:
Top