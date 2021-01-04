Folding@Home bigadv EOL 2nd Anniversary Challenge: Starts 12:00 UTC January 23rd

B

biodoc

n00b
Joined
Sep 23, 2019
Messages
33
Is there any interest interest in running the 2nd Anniversary challenge: [H] vs TAAT?

Last year's event: The race thread is in forum and at Anandtech in this race thread.

We will run the race a week earlier this year so there's no conflict with the PrimeGrid Tour de Primes event.

Details:
1) [H] total team Folding@home points vs. the points of Team Anandtech members who sign up for the challenge.
2) The challenge starts at 12:00 UTC January 23rd (time 0 stats) and ends 12:00 UTC on January 30th.
3) Team Anandtech members must sign up for the challenge before the start date. I will not add racers once the challenge starts.
4) To clarify, there's no need for [H] members to sign up. I will take the total output of [H] on FAH during the race.

The Anandtech thread for this year's race is here.
 
Last edited:
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,236
I am up for it and a few others in the Slack channel said they would join in. [H] needs to do a lot more recruiting for this challenge and hopefully we can get some new/old blood to fire some stuff up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top