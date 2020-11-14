First upgrade in over 10 years, help!

Hey all,

Currently running an x58 system with a 970 gpu and x5660 processor.



I'm wanting to finally update my core system. I have a budget of around $700 for cpu, ram and mobo. I'll be keeping current storage(1tb sata SSD, 2tb 3.5" drive), PSU (seasonic X750) and my EVGA nvidia 970 SSC for now.



Looking at 5600x (when it becomes available)



Mostly looking for a good motherboard and ram options. 32 gigs of RAM if possible.

I don't want the cheapest option but longevity is important since I don't build new often enough anymore.



Other items I may get from wifey for Christmas include nzxt 510 elite case and nzxt x63 cooler.



I might be able to sell parts of my old pc to get close enough to upgrade my gpu in the future.

I have multiple DDR3 memory kits from gskill,

3x2gb

3x4gb

3x8gb

I7 920

Xeon x5660

The 970



System is used mostly for gaming and some parametric modeling. I need to update the system mainly due to games requiring AVX support now.

I will be overclocking the 3600x to 5ghz most likely in the future.

Thanks for your feedback!