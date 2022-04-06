First startup Asus ROG Strix Z690-E mobo issue with post

Hey everyone. Just booted up a computer I finished building just the other day. Only the 3rd one I have ever built and I've been out of the loop for awhile so go easy on me if it's something stupid. Lol. Last one I built was 12 years ago and still going strong.
Here's a parts list.
Asus RoG Strix Z690-E
Intel Core I9 12900K
Corsair 5000D Airflow
Corsair ICUE H150i LCD liquid CPU cooler.
