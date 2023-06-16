Supposedly this is the world's first deep fake detector. It boasts 96% accuracy.
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/company-overview/wonderful/deepfake-detection.html
"Certified Human
How Intel created the world's first real-time deepfake detection platform with FakeCatcher technology"
