First build in 12 years. Please help.

Good evening ladies and gentlemen,Many years ago, with the [H]ardForum members' help, I built this:If you're bored and you would like to read the thread (it is long and tiring to read), you will see that it has gone through some updates, but it is still quite a fast and functional machine for just about all of my needs, except one: size. The old computer's height and weight are not much less than that of the average skyscraper, and it's an eyesore in my living room where it lives. I had a furniture maker/woodworker help me design and build a solid walnut TV stand and I hope to find something that will fit inside of it.I need a computer case and guts that serve home theater functions well while also maintaining the functionalities of a common office computer. It will need:1.) an optical drive (for a Blu-Ray/DVD/CD player/burner2.) USB 3 up front (at least two preferred - one for wireless keyboard/mouse receiver, one for USB flash drive or USB card reader stick3.) at least one internal 2.5" spot for SSD boot and programs drive4.) at least one internal 3.5" spot for high capacity storage drive5.) wireless connectivity. My current router has G, N, and AC as choices. Bluetooth would be nice too if possible.6.) USB in back for printers, web cam wire, and anything that wouldn't fit in the case from the optional wish list below but could be found in an external peripheral option7.) Video card must have an option to hook up via HDMI and (not or) DVI and handle 4K video playback at 60fps. I do not have any components that take DisplayPort, so although that would be nice, I don't necessarily need it unless there is a converter to the aforementioned plugs. There may be days when I need to run HDMI to the TV and DVI to a computer screen simultaneously.8.) Must be able to run M$ Windows and Office, Video editing and transcoding applications, Winamp (Yes, I still love it), video chat programs such as M$ Teams & Google Hangouts, VLC media player, Google Earth Pro, and many many more low-spec requirement applications9.) audio output with high quality sound in a variety of surround options. I haven't chosen a replacement receiver yet, but for now I'm limited to Dolby ProLogic, which transmits through analogue stereo output (the green 1/8" stereo plug).10.) something that won't be unsafe in the warmth of a black walnut TV stand. I don't usually run computers hard, so it's doubtful that I would need a witch's tit cooling system, but if I transcode 4K video or if I ever do VR, I don't want to damage the system with heat.11.) the shelf space that would be behind the left door of the TV stand in the picture)is 17 and 3/4" wide, up to 10" tall, although there's a magnet in the way on the bottom that I could remove during installation and then replace after, and 18" deep, including any space needed for airflow and plugs/wires. Alternatively, the other open spaces in the middle are 18" depth, 22" wide opening, 7 and 1/4 tall (top shelf) and 8.5" tall (bottom shelf).Optional, but it would be nice:1.) a 3.5 drive bay up front (old floppy drive size) for a card reader, but if I don't have that I could still plug in a card reader stick into front USB2.) Black color case exterior, since many of the other items in the TV stand are black, and I may choose a middle open/doorless shelf if the shelves behind doors are too hot or narrow in width. I could go silver if necessary.3.) TV tuner card if they still make those that could read my Comcast/Xfinity digital service. A long time ago my old TV card could act as a DVR and also made it easy to change VHS cassettes to DVD. It also allowed me to use the included remote control to run programs such as VLC media player and Windows Media Center/Player.4.) Specs sufficient to run a decent VR system for educational purposes for my daughter5.) a way to connect with android phones to easily share files wirelessly and/or screen share6.) IR receiver (infrared) for receiving remote control input with software that can read it I have an IR relay, so even if the computer case and/or IR receiver is behind a door, it won't matter.Other notes - the subwoofers on the bottom will be in a garage soon and I'll make something a bit less ugly to take their place. The camera flash really messed up the look of this wall, but it's a good enough picture to see what kind of shelves I'm working with.If you're still awake after reading this, please give me advice on what to buy. I like things to last as evidenced by my pretty reliable 12-year-old current computer, so I can justify being a bit spendy, within reason, so long as it's not overkill for what I listed above.AS ALWAYS, WORDS CANNOT EXPRESS MY THANKS FOR THE HELP THAT ALL OF YOU GIVE ON THIS FORUM. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE.