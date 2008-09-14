New 1st time build, research not enough, advice requested.

After some failed research at other forums, someone directed me here. After a couple weeks of wikipedia/Google research, I have learned a lot but not enough to be sure enough to buy. Searching threads here hasn't helped as my keywords may have been poorly chosen. Getting past a wish list seems impossible at this point without your advice, so I had to post:



I am building a computer that will be used to:



*Run MS Office '07 including some heavy Outlook (with Xobni plugin), Access databases, Publisher newsletters, and large Excel spreadsheet use.

*Run multiple media editing programs (AcidPro/Audacity for music, Pinnacle/Windows Movie Maker for video, Photoshop CS3/Paint Shop Pro and others for images) for semi-professional use (wedding and school videography & photography)

*tune in to HD and standard cable television and record like a DVR and view movies in 5.1 surround via optical signal

*support a future purchase of a Blu-Ray burner

*convert old VHS videos to DVD and other digital format

*faxing with Word documents and jpg pictures (I have an old PCI modem)

*support some 3D gaming (Battlefield 1942, BF2, BF 2142, etc.).

*Use a resolution of 1600 (current) or 1920 (after possible monitor purchase) x1200 at all times (except for gaming, where a slightly smaller resolution would be acceptable). When using Office or online or working with pictures, I really need a 1200 pixel tall screen to minimize time-wasting scrolling and see a high resolution pic in one shot.

*notate music (sibelius, encore, finale) or accompany instrumental performances/practicing (band-in-a-box, vivace)

*internet browsing/instant messaging

*scan and print for school publications and weddings (already have printer and scanner).

*support 6 or more external USB devices, 1 eSATA device, and duel monitors (currently have an old 1600x1200 Dell CRT, will eventually add a 1920x1200 LCD)

*run CPU-intense Winamp Advanced Visualization Studio presets at a decent resolution and frame rate

*I would really like it if I could have (Creative's EAX) or similar reverb effects "environments"

*run at least 2 SATA II hard drives and as many PATA drives as possible, up to 4 in addition to the 2 SATA. Less PATA is acceptable if need be though.

*read old school 3.5" floppy discs.

*read high speed 4 gig SD cards



Already have:

*PCI fax modem

*ps2 mouse and keyboard

*scanner & 3 printers (USB)

*Technics SA-DA8 receiver/amp supporting 5.1 optical dts or dolby digital signal (does NOT have the RCA-shape digital input, only optical)(7.1 channel is not important to me, only 5.1).

*plenty of desk space

*4 PATA hard drives: 250, 120, 60, 40 gig models.

*old basic CD drive, might just scrap it.

*VCR, DVD player, coax/RCA/S-Video input TV



Here's my wish list (VERY rough draft and open to editing):

Motherboard: DFI LANPARTY UT X48-T3R LGA 775 Intel X48 ATX Intel



I like the support for a quad core CPU, 4 DDR3 RAM slots, optical out for sound, large number of SATA II plugs, the 2-device PATA plug, and the 3 oldschool PCI slots. Is this an ok brand, and will it be compatible with the other hardware that I have listed? Also, will a good video card block the old PCI slots?

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9650 3.0GHz LGA 775 95W Quad-Core Processor Model BX80569Q9650 - Retail

I dont know much about overclocking at this point, but I did want something that was a solid 3 gig quad core so that the box will last long without major upgrades. Overclocking is something I might do, but not at a dangerous amount. Because of this, I was hoping to stick with the included basic CPU cooling system.



RAM: G.SKILL 4GB (2 x 2GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1333 (PC3 10666) Dual Channel Kit Desktop Memory Model F3-10666CL9D-4GBPK - Retail

I like the price and was hoping to buy cards that were at least 2 gig DDR3 1333. This way I can either buy the total allowed 8 gigs now or just 4 and have empty slots available for a later upgrade. I know nothing about brand preference. Latency seems high at 9 but the motherboard reviews said faster RAM causes problems  not sure if thats true or not?



Hard drive: Western Digital Caviar Black WD1001FALS 1TB 7200 RPM SATA 3.0Gb/s Hard Drive - OEM

Inexpensive, fast, and very high capacity for uncompressed media editing. I may later consider adding a 32 or 64 gig solid state drive for faster operating system and office program loading, but not sure yet.



PSU and Case: COOLER MASTER Stacker 810 RC-810-KKA1-GP Black Aluminum Bezel, SECC Chassis ATX Full Tower Computer Case RS-850-EMBA 850W Power Supply - Retail

Lots of bang for the buck, lots of room for drives of all kinds, even handy office chair style casters, and very little (what I consider annoying) led lighting. I understand that PSUs are very important and didnt find this brand on the avoid list, but I dont know enough to decide if this is a safe choice.



Optical Drive: ASUS 20X DVD±R DVD Burner with LightScribe Black SATA Model DRW-2014L1T - Retail

Fits my needs for now. I would like to add a Blu-Ray burner later if and when they come down in price.



TV Card: KWORLD PlusTV HD PCI 120 ATSC 120 PCI Interface - Retail



This seems to fit what I was requesting above. I get a lot of VCR tapes from videography customers and need something to convert them to computer-editable files. I also want to use this machine to watch broadcast TV like a DVR setup as well as DVD movies.





Card reader/3.5 floppy: SIIG JU-91RW12-S4 9-in-1 USB 2.0 Card Reader/Write + Floppy - Retail

This will read my camera card (and other peoples submitted cards) and old floppies.



Added PATA inside and eSATA outside: MASSCOOL PCI-E 1 port eSATAII + 1 port SATAII + 1 port ATA133(JMB363 chipset) Model XWT-PCIE15 - Retail

Kills two birds with one stone, but Im hoping a video card wont block its slot. Im hoping to connect 2 PATA hard drives to the internal PATA plug and one eSATA Western Digital 1TB My Book external hard drive.



Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium SP1 64-bit English for System Builders 1pk DSP OEI DVD - OEM



I have a license for MS Windows XP x64 edition (bought in 2005 with a 32 bit version too for total of $20 at the student rate), and I would like to use it, but everyone I talk to says that itll likely cause endless problems including but not limited to driver update issues.



Video Card: This is where Im really lost. All the research Ive done on other forums, Newegg, Wikipedia, and here doesnt seem to be enough to help me make an educated guess as to what I could use. Maybe a good one would replace my need for a TV card. If so, would it still be good enough to run the Battlefield games at a decent resolution/frame rate? See my list above the hardware list to see what I need the card to handle. Im hoping to stick with one video card for now, mostly because I dont think I game enough to need two, price, and I want to block at most one PCI slot, though Id rather not block any. This motherboard looks like Id use a PCIe 2 16 slot but the card would be so fat it would block an extra PCI slot This is ok, but if I had two cards doing this, it would limit my expansion.



1920x1200 monitor: Open to suggestions. Around 24 and good (not best, but good) for photography, decent but not extreme angle and distance viewing, and some 3D gaming.



The listed specific hardware totals $1944.52 including shipping on Newegg, but lacks tax, a monitor, a video card, and any extra wiring to make it all work.



Thank you very much for your time reading this. I dont really have any tech-savvy friends; Im usually the guy they go to, and Im no hardware expert at all; just learning. Id really appreciate anything youd have to say regarding this. If you point me in the right direction, you deserve everything good that happens to you.



I'm sorry about such a long post. I wanted to be as detailed as possible, and I am welcome to suggestions, even from the devil's advocate, as to how to improve my posting and my selections for hardware.



Thanks again.