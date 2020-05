Hey Doozer. I am currently chasing some points goal levels so i am crunching on Universe@home and Milkyway@home. I will be circling back soon to WCG / open pandemics soon here though. If you are looking for other covid research there is also Rosetta@home and Ibercivus@home. Folding@home is the only covid project that i am aware of that can be run on GPU, but the others i mentioned are all CPU.