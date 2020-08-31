Firefox on Android gets Major Update...

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,555
...and according to Forbes users apparently hate it.

Does anyone else use it here?

I switched over to mobile Firefox a while back as I felt it gave me better control of my privacy settings. Now I know I am Usually the curmudgeon hating change on here, but I'm actually enjoying this update.

Default zoom is further out making text smaller giving me the information dense look I crave, and I'm general many issues I'd been having with text editing in web forms are resolved. It also adds a dark mode and changes tab management a bit.

Moving the address bar to the bottom is a little weird, but it was a piece of cake to switch it back up top in settings.

The tab management part I still haven't gotten used to yet, but overall I'm really liking this update.

What do you guys think?
 
