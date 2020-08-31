Firefox on Android gets Major Update...

Zarathustra[H]
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 30,555
...and according to Forbes users apparently hate it.
Does anyone else use it here?
I switched over to mobile Firefox a while back as I felt it gave me better control of my privacy settings. Now I know I am Usually the curmudgeon hating change on here, but I'm actually enjoying this update.
Default zoom is further out making text smaller giving me the information dense look I crave, and I'm general many issues I'd been having with text editing in web forms are resolved. It also adds a dark mode and changes tab management a bit.
Moving the address bar to the bottom is a little weird, but it was a piece of cake to switch it back up top in settings.
The tab management part I still haven't gotten used to yet, but overall I'm really liking this update.
What do you guys think?
