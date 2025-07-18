  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Firefox dev says Intel Raptor Lake crashes....

... are increasing with rising temperatures in record European heat wave — Mozilla staff's tracking overwhelmed

“These CPU instability issues have caused Intel to lose ground to AMD in the desktop PC market share, and its Arrow Lake chips performed poorly in sales, exacerbating the company’s financial problems. In comparison, AMD has been releasing excellent gaming processors, especially the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip, which eclipses even Intel’s latest offerings in several gaming benchmarks.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ntel-crash-reports-team-disables-the-function
 
Fascinating. Dead CPUs are still coming out of the woodwork. Intel is losing billions on this.
 
It's weird that a difference of 10°C ambient temperatures from ~25-30°C up to 35-40°C would cause CPU's to die.

These are undoubtedly just CPU's that were dying already, either without updated BIOS/microcode or that were permanently damaged to the point where failure was inevitable before the new BIOS/microcode was applied.
 
