Finalizing a 12900K gaming build. Need memory/possibly mobo help

Phrozt
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2007
- Messages
- 100
** FIRST AND FOREMOST - Please don't worry about the storage scheme! **
I started a thread similar to this, around this time a year ago, and of course we had the NVIDIA 3K shortage, so that delayed everything. I've been building my own comps for over 20 years, and I was going to build my first AMD system, because they were on top. Well, recently the 12900K came out, and that really piqued my interest. Part of why I wanted an AMD build was for all the cores, since I generally have a ton of crap running at once, but most of it isn't important. The 12900K is literally built for that, so Intel takes my money again. My old build was focused around storage, but we beat that to death, and then beat it again, so I think I'm pretty good on that realm. No RAID5, no crazy stuff, just good, solid, fast SSDs.
I thought once again about water cooling, but the fact that AIOs are louder than a good old Noctua, and that I have my computer running 24/7, I was worrying both about breakdown of oil/pump components, as well as what real benefits would come from water cooling when the system is always hot. I also think the AIOs that tell the temperature are cool as hell, but if I'm honest w/myself, I'm literally never going to look at it.
Video card for now is going to be my existing 1080... waiting probably as long as I need to for the 3K series to come down in price.
Before we get to the main point of discussion, if anyone has recommendations for a good case where wires can be hid nicely and everything is well put together, polished, no rough edges/stupid design schemes, I'm all ears. Full desktop tower sized.
Ok, here's the current plan: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/sqWNXb
NOTE: Looking at DDR4 builds only, for obvious reasons.
I need help picking memory, but possibly also a different board. I've been focusing most of my attention on the board, so I *think* I've got a "good one." What is a "good one" for me? Obviously plenty of m.2 lanes and a focus on m.2 heatsink, solid build w/out major complaints of incompatibilities (looking at Gigabyte here), good power architecture. So I'm going to be getting a high mid tier board. I'm not going for insane overclocking enthusiasm. I'm going for a solid, high performing gaming board with some bells and whistles. I am not partial to nor against any manufacturer. I've usually used MSI boards, but some were fantastic, and others not great. Used an Asus in my current build w/no problems. All of that being said, if I'm missing something out there that I should be paying attention to, please bring it to my attention!
So finally, on to the memory. The timings and everything are something I just can't seem to wrap my head around. Use case:
- Make good use of XMP
- **Not** going for extreme overclocking
- Focused on how the memory handles game assets, not necessarily productivity workloads.
- Keep in mind the computer is always on
The second point in my list might be the more important one, because I know there are specific memory modules out there built just to get a slightly higher score in overclocks, but that's not necessarily what I need. I want fast as possible, but also stable.
Money is not a limiting factor, so I'm not looking for "good for the budget" memory, but at the same time, I'm not looking to waste money for the hell of it.
