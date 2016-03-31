Final Fantasy XV

Q-BZ said:



Combat is on the bland side but could be serviceable. I liked the countering aspect. Character control felt a bit sluggish but with 5 months more to go on the console version's final release I'd expect some refinement. The real question would be: Is the final version of this game going to be 60fps on the PS4? If not, then those refinements can only go so far.



I'm content to wait for the PC version. Not to put too fine a point on it but speaking for myself: I haven't touched a console game in months so hitting this was an eye opener. Demo or not, I really could almost immediately see and feel the difference between the smooth 60 and up FPS I'm used to on the PC vs the likes of this.

The controls at the end of the demo felt a lot better than during the earlier parts, but they really need that ability to adjust thumb stick sensitivity. I like how you switch between weapons and the way they do magic seems interesting. I thought the demo was interesting but, like Episode Duscae, I don't exactly think it's giving a good enough feel for the game itself. Most of the Platinum demo felt like "Hey, let's do some cute Kingdom Hearts stuff with FF15". It seemed like more of a tech demo to show off the engine then something to really show the game itself.I believe they're targeting a solid 30FPS. I'm fine with that, as long as it stays solid. With as big as it seems like they're making the game world and with just how good it looks 60FPS simply won't be possible on consoles. Let's just hope they don't tie animations to frame rate so that when it does come to the PC 60FPS is possible.