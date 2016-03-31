Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,154
Not unexpected.
Probably 2017 for PC.This has non-turn-based combat, right? I might check it out if so.
EDIT: Assuming it actually does come to PC...if you go to the SE site there is zero mention of PC anywhere on the site.
'Final Fantasy XV' lands September 30th
Sounds like maybe, maybe not.
They're not even going to evaluate a PC version until after it's out on consoles.The DX11 generation tech used for #FFXV is for console only. Once FFXV is out on console we may look at a higher spec version for PC
Not entirely unexpected, since they are still catching up on the PC releases. They are still on the process of releasing 9, and have released 1, 3 & 4 remake, 7, 8, 13, 13-2, LR and Type-0. They still are missing a few (X/X-2 and 12), not counting the MMO XI and XIV.They're not even going to evaluate a PC version until after it's out on consoles.
Depending on how good the game and port and up being I might double dip when the PC version is $10-$15 or so. Maybe less. Or I might not since I'm spending so much money on the PS4 version as is.PS4 demo: I like it. Gorgeous art direction. Some nice music.
Level design will remain to be seen but what they showed in this shows promise. Solid enough gameplay. Fairly decent combat and I'm picky about that so this is good.
Some wonky concepts here and there but overall there is enough here that I liked that I'll probably bite on the PC version first crack out of the box. If I thought there would never be a PC version I'd have my preorder locked down now for this.
I know some die hards will double dip. I can wait.
Not to put too fine a point on it but speaking for myself: I haven't touched a console game in months so hitting this was an eye opener. Demo or not, I really could almost immediately see and feel the difference between the smooth 60 and up FPS I'm used to on the PC vs the likes of this.The scenes looked nice however character controls and ultra bland combat killed the fun for me. For a third person adventure game, I can't think of many AAA titles where the character controlled worse than in this demo.
The controls at the end of the demo felt a lot better than during the earlier parts, but they really need that ability to adjust thumb stick sensitivity. I like how you switch between weapons and the way they do magic seems interesting. I thought the demo was interesting but, like Episode Duscae, I don't exactly think it's giving a good enough feel for the game itself. Most of the Platinum demo felt like "Hey, let's do some cute Kingdom Hearts stuff with FF15". It seemed like more of a tech demo to show off the engine then something to really show the game itself.Not to put too fine a point on it but speaking for myself: I haven't touched a console game in months so hitting this was an eye opener. Demo or not, I really could almost immediately see and feel the difference between the smooth 60 and up FPS I'm used to on the PC vs the likes of this.
Combat is on the bland side but could be serviceable. I liked the countering aspect. Character control felt a bit sluggish but with 5 months more to go on the console version's final release I'd expect some refinement. The real question would be: Is the final version of this game going to be 60fps on the PS4? If not, then those refinements can only go so far.
I'm content to wait for the PC version.
He wants to direct a PC version of the game though, so there is some good hope of it happening. Still, if Tabata has his way we can expect two things:Tabata said:With the PC, this would be an opportunity to release a version far superior in terms of quality and tech. That said, if we choose to develop this project, the development will start from scratch by doing research of what would be the best technology to use.
Not that surprised. I was thinking they'd probably launch it around the PS Neo, I was going to wait for the Neo to get this game anyway....need that 4k yo.
I'm going to wait for the PC version and get it done right.Not that surprised. I was thinking they'd probably launch it around the PS Neo, I was going to wait for the Neo to get this game anyway....need that 4k yo.
Normally I'd agree with you but I want this game so bad I'm pretty sure I can't waitI'm going to wait for the PC version and get it done right.
I'm interested enough that I admit I'm going to have a bit of a dilemna on my hands as well.Normally I'd agree with you but I want this game so bad I'm pretty sure I can't wait
"Also, I would like to try developing on PC to pursue a unique way of playing with PC-exclusive features like making your own quests and enjoying the world using things like mods.”
Damn that's my whole OS drive.170 GB ???
http://gearnuke.com/final-fantasy-xv-windows-edition-requires-170-gb-space-system-requirements-listed/
Must be those 4k textures.
Wowsers!170 GB ???
http://gearnuke.com/final-fantasy-xv-windows-edition-requires-170-gb-space-system-requirements-listed/
Must be those 4k textures.