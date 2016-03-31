Final Fantasy XV

:DStill need to finish XIII but can't wait! Even if it isn't as good as they used to be, it'll at least be damn gorgeous
 
I have the PS4 Ultimate Collector's Edition preordered but I would cancel it in a heart beat if Squeenix released it on PC this year. Sadly, I do not think it will happen or else they would have announced it. Maybe next year?
 
This thread does not belong in PC Gaming. Square has already stated for now that it is NOT coming to PC.
 
If they really do PS 4.5 and I can play this in 4k I'm down.
 
I decided to order the Ultimate Collector's Edition for the PC. If they do a PC version it probably won't be out for 6-12 months after release. I could wait that long, but I don't want to. Now I just have to wait to see if SE bothers to confirm the bloody pre-order.
 
Square Enix has shown a lot more friendliness to the PC so I have a fairly decent level of confidence that this sees life on the PC at some point but I doubt that happens in 2016 barring a pleasant surprise.

I have to say this is the first FF I've had any level of interest in at all since... a helluva long time.
 
The DX11 generation tech used for #FFXV is for console only. Once FFXV is out on console we may look at a higher spec version for PC
They're not even going to evaluate a PC version until after it's out on consoles.
 
mrgstiffler said:
They're not even going to evaluate a PC version until after it's out on consoles.
Not entirely unexpected, since they are still catching up on the PC releases. They are still on the process of releasing 9, and have released 1, 3 & 4 remake, 7, 8, 13, 13-2, LR and Type-0. They still are missing a few (X/X-2 and 12), not counting the MMO XI and XIV.
 
I downloaded the new demo on PS4. I'll check it out after work tomorrow. The first demo had terrible framerate issues. Wasn't too thrilled about the combat system either. I'll definitely give it a full go. FFXIII's combat didn't click until after 20-30 hours and I ended up loving it.
 
Given they've released all three parts of FF13 for PC, I'd fully expect FF15 to make an arrival at some point. The only question is how long after the console release.
 
PS4 demo: I like it. Gorgeous art direction. Some nice music.

Level design will remain to be seen but what they showed in this shows promise. Solid enough gameplay. Fairly decent combat and I'm picky about that so this is good.

Some wonky concepts here and there but overall there is enough here that I liked that I'll probably bite on the PC version first crack out of the box. If I thought there would never be a PC version I'd have my preorder locked down now for this.

I know some die hards will double dip. I can wait.
 
Q-BZ said:
PS4 demo: I like it. Gorgeous art direction. Some nice music.

Level design will remain to be seen but what they showed in this shows promise. Solid enough gameplay. Fairly decent combat and I'm picky about that so this is good.

Some wonky concepts here and there but overall there is enough here that I liked that I'll probably bite on the PC version first crack out of the box. If I thought there would never be a PC version I'd have my preorder locked down now for this.

I know some die hards will double dip. I can wait.
Depending on how good the game and port and up being I might double dip when the PC version is $10-$15 or so. Maybe less. Or I might not since I'm spending so much money on the PS4 version as is.
 
The scenes looked nice however character controls and ultra bland combat killed the fun for me. For a third person adventure game, I can't think of many AAA titles where the character controlled worse than in this demo.
 
Ocellaris said:
The scenes looked nice however character controls and ultra bland combat killed the fun for me. For a third person adventure game, I can't think of many AAA titles where the character controlled worse than in this demo.
Not to put too fine a point on it but speaking for myself: I haven't touched a console game in months so hitting this was an eye opener. Demo or not, I really could almost immediately see and feel the difference between the smooth 60 and up FPS I'm used to on the PC vs the likes of this.

Combat is on the bland side but could be serviceable. I liked the countering aspect. Character control felt a bit sluggish but with 5 months more to go on the console version's final release I'd expect some refinement. The real question would be: Is the final version of this game going to be 60fps on the PS4? If not, then those refinements can only go so far.

I'm content to wait for the PC version. :)
 
Q-BZ said:
Not to put too fine a point on it but speaking for myself: I haven't touched a console game in months so hitting this was an eye opener. Demo or not, I really could almost immediately see and feel the difference between the smooth 60 and up FPS I'm used to on the PC vs the likes of this.

Combat is on the bland side but could be serviceable. I liked the countering aspect. Character control felt a bit sluggish but with 5 months more to go on the console version's final release I'd expect some refinement. The real question would be: Is the final version of this game going to be 60fps on the PS4? If not, then those refinements can only go so far.

I'm content to wait for the PC version. :)
The controls at the end of the demo felt a lot better than during the earlier parts, but they really need that ability to adjust thumb stick sensitivity. I like how you switch between weapons and the way they do magic seems interesting. I thought the demo was interesting but, like Episode Duscae, I don't exactly think it's giving a good enough feel for the game itself. Most of the Platinum demo felt like "Hey, let's do some cute Kingdom Hearts stuff with FF15". It seemed like more of a tech demo to show off the engine then something to really show the game itself.

I believe they're targeting a solid 30FPS. I'm fine with that, as long as it stays solid. With as big as it seems like they're making the game world and with just how good it looks 60FPS simply won't be possible on consoles. Let's just hope they don't tie animations to frame rate so that when it does come to the PC 60FPS is possible.
 
Don't count on a PC port anytime soon folks. Game director, Hajime Tabata stated that if they do a PC port he wants to be more than a simple port.

Tabata said:
With the PC, this would be an opportunity to release a version far superior in terms of quality and tech. That said, if we choose to develop this project, the development will start from scratch by doing research of what would be the best technology to use.
He wants to direct a PC version of the game though, so there is some good hope of it happening. Still, if Tabata has his way we can expect two things:

1) An even better looking game with more modern tech and, potentially, the time taken to make the port good

and

2) A very long wait. I wouldn't be at all surprised if it took a year or two to get the port done if they follow the director's wishes.

Final Fantasy XV unlikely to get 'simple' PC port
 
I don't want a quickie port and I figured there was little to no chance on seeing a PC version in 2016.

I expect it would sell quite well so I'm not worried about that. I am not really sure why it would take 1-2 years for a quality port in this day and age. All they need to do is give Nixxess a call. ;)
 
delita said:
Not that surprised. I was thinking they'd probably launch it around the PS Neo, I was going to wait for the Neo to get this game anyway....need that 4k yo.
I'm going to wait for the PC version and get it done right.
 
delita said:
Normally I'd agree with you but I want this game so bad I'm pretty sure I can't wait
I'm interested enough that I admit I'm going to have a bit of a dilemna on my hands as well.
 
Awe yeah :) It's nice to see that they have been playing around with it for awhile obviously.

It's been awhile since I checked in on the game. Seems like they have been putting out updates/dlc at a decent pace. Plans for more free updates/improvements and dlc yet. Would love it if they could release it this summer sometime, but I'll keep playing the waiting game for a good port.

Maybe they will make a FF PC exclusive, if it goes well... Would be awesome playing a modern one with mod support!

"Also, I would like to try developing on PC to pursue a unique way of playing with PC-exclusive features like making your own quests and enjoying the world using things like mods."
