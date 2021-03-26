Figuring out when supply equals demand

Just wondering again. Is there a way to calculate when supply catches up with demand. Here is what I mean.



How many "serious" gamers are out there? I'm defining this as someone who upgrades the GPU often.

How many of these serious gamers have already upgraded?

What is the total number of 3000 GPUs produced so far by Nvidia and 6000 series GPUs produced by AMD?

What is the current (and projected) volume of GPUs produced each week or month by both vendors?

How many GPUs have been bought by miners?



With this information it should be possible to predict when total manufacturing volumes are sufficient so that all serious gamers have been able to upgrade. Work backwards a bit,and maybe it's possible to guess when prices will come back down to earth.



OK, I'm just wondering. I AM NOT trolling.



Even if the numbers are just educated guesses, we might be able to derive dates to maybe a calendar quarter.



Did I leave out anything important?