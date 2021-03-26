Figuring out when supply equals demand

Just wondering again. Is there a way to calculate when supply catches up with demand. Here is what I mean.

How many "serious" gamers are out there? I'm defining this as someone who upgrades the GPU often.
How many of these serious gamers have already upgraded?
What is the total number of 3000 GPUs produced so far by Nvidia and 6000 series GPUs produced by AMD?
What is the current (and projected) volume of GPUs produced each week or month by both vendors?
How many GPUs have been bought by miners?

With this information it should be possible to predict when total manufacturing volumes are sufficient so that all serious gamers have been able to upgrade. Work backwards a bit,and maybe it's possible to guess when prices will come back down to earth.

OK, I'm just wondering. I AM NOT trolling.

Even if the numbers are just educated guesses, we might be able to derive dates to maybe a calendar quarter.

Did I leave out anything important?
 
I don't think all that information is publicly available, but supposedly it's going to take more than a year.

 
All I can say is, I almost passed on paying the "high" price for the Xtreme card when I had the opportunity last year, and I am SO glad I did not at this point. Insanity.
 
jerry8169 said:
Yes, the crypto boom. The gpus will continue to be sold out or scalped at ridiculous prices until they aren't useful for turning electricity into cash.
ACtually I did mention miners. I think that's the crypto boom crowd.
 
sharknice said:
I don't think all that information is publicly available, but supposedly it's going to take more than a year.

Which is why I'm suggesting educated guesses. Sort of back of the envelope calculations.

Are there GPU card market gurus who could make such "guesstimates?" Of course if the numbers are rough enough, then maybe all we can get a year or maybe a quarter.
 
