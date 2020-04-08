Favorite filaments?

K

Kelvarr

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2001
Messages
4,204
Ok. After blowing through the white sample that was included with my Ender 3 Pro, I am on the hunt for everybody's favorite filament. When I bought the printer, I also purchased some Inland PLA+ to go with it. I haven't used it yet, as I pretty much have to wait for my PTFE tubing for my drybox (30% RH in winter, 60% RH in spring/summer - which is fast approaching).

I intend to be mostly printing D&D miniatures.

Tom from Fat Dragon Games suggests/uses eSun PLA Pro for his minis, so I might try some of that...but I read that the Inland stuff I bought from MC was re-branded eSun stuff.

What other stuff have you guys had good luck with and like? I've seen ads for 3DSoluTech, although not sure of the quality.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top