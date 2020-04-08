Favorite filaments?

Ok. After blowing through the white sample that was included with my Ender 3 Pro, I am on the hunt for everybody's favorite filament. When I bought the printer, I also purchased some Inland PLA+ to go with it. I haven't used it yet, as I pretty much have to wait for my PTFE tubing for my drybox (30% RH in winter, 60% RH in spring/summer - which is fast approaching).



I intend to be mostly printing D&D miniatures.



Tom from Fat Dragon Games suggests/uses eSun PLA Pro for his minis, so I might try some of that...but I read that the Inland stuff I bought from MC was re-branded eSun stuff.



What other stuff have you guys had good luck with and like? I've seen ads for 3DSoluTech, although not sure of the quality.